jeannie

Jeannie Cafarelli of Mount Washington Radio welcomes Sally Burke and therapy dog in training Flossie to the "foodless food drive" at the Vaughan Food Pantry in North Conway. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — Despite Wednesday’s inclement weather, the community turned out to support Mount Washington Radio and Vaughan Community Service Inc.’s 21st annual Foodless Food Drive. Held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the drive raised $19,300, with donations still coming in, said Jennifer Perkins, administrator of Vaughan Community Service.

That total was significant, but it fell short of last year’s $30,260, which surpassed the first foodless drive’s total of $23,850 in November 2020.

