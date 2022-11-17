CONWAY — Despite Wednesday’s inclement weather, the community turned out to support Mount Washington Radio and Vaughan Community Service Inc.’s 21st annual Foodless Food Drive. Held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the drive raised $19,300, with donations still coming in, said Jennifer Perkins, administrator of Vaughan Community Service.
That total was significant, but it fell short of last year’s $30,260, which surpassed the first foodless drive’s total of $23,850 in November 2020.
“It was down, but again, people are hurting and the COVID money that people received from the government has dried up. Plus, the weather didn’t help, either,” Perkins said Thursday.
“We once again thank the community for their support. We will be able to leverage the cash and check donations by as much as double or triple the buying power by using the donations to shop at the New Hampshire Food Bank,” she added.
Vaughan’s food pantry serves as the town of Conway’s food pantry, as well as the Bartlett-Jackson Food Pantry, Madison Food Pantry, Conway Congregational (Brown Church) Food Pantry, Freedom Food Pantry and Effingham Food Pantry.
Due to COVID concerns, the drive was once again a cash-and-checks-only event, unlike in pre-pandemic days when actual canned and boxed food items were donated, along with frozen turkeys.
In those pre-pandemic days, businesses such as A.J. Coleman and Son and Stan Szetela Masonry and others would compete to see which company could deliver the most frozen turkeys. Now, Perkins said, companies still compete, but to see which can donate the most money.
She confirmed that a $2,500 donation was made by Johnson Auto Care.
Other longtime supporters were there, including Infinger Insurance and North Country Fair Jewelers.
Brian Smith, founder of North Country Fair, stopped by with a silver bell that he always brings to the drive as he chats on air with WMWV 93.5-FM and Magic 104 disc jockeys. He used to jingle it whenever a frozen turkey was dropped off but now uses it to celebrate significant donations.
Greg Frizzell, president and owner of Mount Washington Radio, started the food drive after he and his father Ron bought the station in 2001.
“We want to thank all the people who sponsored the broadcasts, everyone who dropped off donations to support the cause and all the great volunteers for the work they do at the local food pantries,” said Frizzell.
Sponsors included Mt. Washington Auto Road, Chalmers Insurance Group, Eastern Propane, North Country Dental, Great Glen Trails Outfitters, North Country Olive Oil, Diane Reo, Zeb’s, Johnson’s Auto, Diesel Works, Premier Home Store, Top Furniture, Leavitt’s Country Bakery, North Country Fair Jewelers, Infinger Insurance, North Conway Music Center, Dairy Queen and Bolt Depot.
Perkins told the Sun last week that due to inflation and other factors, the Vaughan Food Pantry is seeing an increased demand of 30 percent and she expects as the winter approaches with higher fuel and food costs the demand to rise by 40 to 50 percent.
Vaughan Food Pantry hours are noon-1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1-2:45 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, call (603) 356-2324 or go to vaughannh.org.
