pantry

The new food pantry at Vaughan Community Services. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — The renovation of the Vaughan Learning Center and the completion of the adjacent but separate new Vaughan Food Pantry were showcased to a small gathering of donors, volunteers and elected officials last Thursday, Aug. 25, by staff and "Vaughan to the Future" capital campaign officials.

The celebration had been on hold due to pandemic concerns during COVID, officials noted.

