CONWAY — The renovation of the Vaughan Learning Center and the completion of the adjacent but separate new Vaughan Food Pantry were showcased to a small gathering of donors, volunteers and elected officials last Thursday, Aug. 25, by staff and "Vaughan to the Future" capital campaign officials.
The celebration had been on hold due to pandemic concerns during COVID, officials noted.
“Why are we doing it now? We would have liked to have done it a year ago when we finished the projects but due to the pandemic we had to put it on hold,” said Peter Magg, treasurer of Vaughan Community Service Inc.
He was flanked by Dan Jones, vice-chair of Vaughan Community Services Inc. Conway Selectman John Colbath who is Vaughan chair was also among those present along with Selectman Mary Carey Seavey and retired Dr. Charles Taylor and several other community members fwho had contributed to the campaign or who serve as volunteers. Making their way to the event from Newport, Vt., were former food pantry organizers Sharon and Bob Seaman.
Magg and Jones said that originally, the project for the new food pantry and renovation of the 1964-built learning center which houses a day care center for children was to have cost $1.3 million but it wound up being $!.45 million due to supply chain, change orders and inflationary factors.
“We came very close to what we had expected,” said Magg.
They said fundraising has continued and that they have a pledge for the remaining $100,000 but further donations they said are “always welcome.”
“We’re ina time when anything we can get in is helpful,” said Jones.
Jones led past pantry volunteer Terry McCarthy, now Carroll County Commissioners chair, and her husband Maj. Frank McCarthy (USMC-Ret.), who is a current GOP state rep candidate, of North Conway on a tour of the renovated kitchen in the Vaughan Learning Center.
Other tours were led by staffers, showing off the renovated children’s class spaces up and downstairs, including by Learning Center director Heather Ouellette.
Meanwhile, other staffers led people on tours of the new Vaughan Food Pantry located next door, including Jennifer Perkins, who is administrator of Vaughan Community Service, Inc. and food pantry volunteer Penny Robinson.
Greeting guests at the door of Vaughan Learning Center was Pastor John Hogue of First Church Christ Congregational.
Meanwhile, bookkeeper Denise Leighton (now retired former administrator) served as bartender, pouring wine and non-alcoholic beverages for guests.
Among those on hand were District One Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield), state Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) and retired former North Conway Day Care director Jackie Howe.
General contractor for the project was L.A. Drew of Intervale.
Serving as capital campaign chair was Dot Seybold of Jackson, formerly general manager at Settlers Green. Seybold was not present at last Thursday's event.
Part of the project was the installation of solar panels on the roof of the learning center. (Fundraising for that project continues, according to Perkins).
Since the new pantry opened Oct. 1, 2020, Perkins said the demand has been “high and increasing.”
“I think the high cost of everything: inflation and people living on fixed income cannot make their fixed income stretch far enough to purchase food. And of course, in addition to high food costs there are high gas prices as well as increasing fuel home heating costs as we head into the winter so the need and use is great,” said Perkins, now in her fourth year as administrator and in her 40th year of involvement with Vaughan.
According to Vaughan’s information, Vaughan Community Services Inc. was established in 1964 and is named after Dr. Clarence Vaughan, an 1897 graduate of Harvard University School of Dentistry who provided funding for the establishment of an organization that would provide for the poor and needy, and assist in the education of children.
Vaughan Community Services is a private 501 (c)(3) that has, for over 50 years, provided those in need with basic human necessities including food, clothing and affordable early subsidized childhood education and childcare for working families. VCS also provides referral services for those seeking assistance in transportation, housing, legal access or special needs and offers support groups including Survivors of Suicide Loss.
The Vaughan “Vaughan to the Future” Capital Campaign Committee worked since 2018 to raise the funds necessary to complete the new food pantry and renovate and expand the Vaughan Learning Center.
To donate to Vaughan, send a check to Vaughan Community Services, P.O. Box 401, North Conway, NH 03860. For more information about the campaign or to make a multi-year pledge, call Jones at (603) 986-6099 or Perkins at Vaughan at (603) 356-2324.
