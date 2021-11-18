CONWAY — The community once again rose to the occasion Wednesday, as individuals, businesses and organizations donated to Mount Washington Radio Group/Vaughan Community Services’ 20th annual Food Drive, shattering last year's mark of $23,850 with a new record total of $30,260.
"It was incredible. We can't thank the community enough for coming out and we also want to thank our sponsors for making the event possible," said event co-organizer and founder Greg Frizzell, owner/general manager of Mount Washington Radio Group.
The event was held outside the First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Broadcast live all day on WMWV 93.5-FM and Magic 104-FM, the event featured station news director George Cleveland, program director Roy Prescott, and on-air disc jockeys Rob Burbank, Rich Gray, Clay Groves, Kristen Corrigan and Annie Provenzano handling the announcing duties on site and from the studios at Settlers Green. The station’s sales force were also involved in accepting donations from drivers as they pulled up outside, including Frizzell, sales manager Shannon Houde, sales rep Jeannie Cafarelli and vice president Lucia Seavey.
Like last year, there were no frozen turkeys or food donations, due to coronavirus concerns, with checks and cash only accepted, but it was deemed by organizers as a fundraising success for five local food pantries.
Businesses served as hourly on-air broadcast sponsors throughout the day.
Veno’s Electric earlier in the day had made a $1,000 challenge to other electric contractors.
Jennifer Perkins, administrator of the Vaughan Food Pantry said that the Vaughan will be able to at least double or triple the buying power of the donations at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, a program of Catholic Charities NH.
In addition to Vaughan, whose food pantry serves as the food pantry for the town of Conway, the food drive will benefit the Bartlett-Jackson Food Pantry, Madison Food Pantry, Conway Congregational (Brown Church) Food Pantry, Freedom Food Pantry and Effingham Food Pantry.
The pre-COVID food drive in 2019 resulted in 344 frozen turkeys being donated, along with $8,194 in cash.
Checks may still be made out to Vaughan Community Service and sent to 2503 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, NH 03860.
