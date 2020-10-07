CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council is presenting a debate today at 3 p.m. between two-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) of Madbury and Republican challenger Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro.
According to Jac Cuddy, executive director of the economic council, the debate will be livestreamed by Valley Vision Channel 3 on their Facebook page at facebook.com/valleyvision3.
He said voters may submit questions for the candidates by 10 a.m. today by going to mwvec.com and clicking on the question link.
A taped version of the forum will be shown on Valley Vision Channel 3 tonight at 7 p.m.
In two weeks, the MWVEC will present a second debate, also livestreamed on Valley’s Vision’s Facebook page between first-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-1st District) of Manchester against Republican Matt Mowers of Bedford on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.
The debates will both be moderated by George Epstein of the Echo Group of Conway. Both forums are sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire and Valley Vision.
Unlike past election cycles, instead of being held in person at a venue such as the North Conway Grand Hotel, the forums will be livestreamed and broadcast/taped from Valley Vision’s North Conway studio, according to station manager Bill Edmunds.
“We have changed up the whole studio for the debates,” said Edmunds Wednesday. “The candidates as well as George (Epstein) will be at least 10 feet apart and more like 15 feet apart, so there will be quite a distance of separation. Sen. Shaheen’s office also asked if they could bring their own plexiglass partition.”
According to Real Clear Politics, Shaheen leads Messner by 15.7 points in three polls done through Oct. 1 by Emerson College, the University of New Hampshire and UMass Lowell by 15.7 points.
A former state senator and two-term Granite State governor, Shaheen, 73, won 94 percent of the vote in the Sept. 8 primary.
Messner, a 63-year-old 1979 West Point graduate/Army veteran and attorney, defeated Retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc and long-shot candidates Andy Martin and Gerard Beloin in the primary, garnering 50.26 percent of the vote.
Also running is Libertarian Justin O’Donnell of Nashua, an activist and author.
Major issues expected to come up in today’s debate will be the president’s handling of the nation’s response to the pandemic, efforts to pass legislation to provide economic relief, the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act, Black Lives Matter, and President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and the Republican-controlled Senate’s desire to act on the nomination before the election.
Concerning the latter, Messner in a Sept. 26 statement wrote, “As a Constitutional conservative who believes the Court’s role is to interpret the Constitution as written, I applaud President Trump’s choice of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. I urge Senator Jeanne Shaheen and other Senate Democrats to put politics aside and join Republicans in conducting a nomination hearing with dignity, decorum and civility. A fair and impartial hearing will no doubt lead the Senate and the American people to conclude that Judge Barrett is worthy of a seat on our highest court.”
Shaheen, meanwhile, on Sept. 26 issued the following statement: “In New Hampshire and across our country, the election is underway, and the millions of Americans voting should decide who will select the next nominee to the Supreme Court. Instead of wrongly trying to ram through a nominee during an election, (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell should recognize the urgency of passing a COVID-19 relief package to help our cities and towns and all those struggling to pay the rent and put food on the table.
According to his website, corkyforsenate.com, Messner was raised in a blue-collar family in Altoona, Penn. He left home at age 17 to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he played football and prepared for his military service. Upon his graduation, he became an Army Ranger, serving abroad guarding the Berlin Wall during the Cold War.
Following his military service, Messner attended Law School at the University of Denver. He went on to found the law firm Messner Reeves LLP and grow that business to more than 100 lawyers, 200 employees and offices in nine cities.
The site also notes that Messner has served and assisted various non-profit organizations.
A father of three, his platform includes: improve free market healthcare; “stand up to Democrats’ socialist agenda;” make middle class tax cuts permanent; maintain strong national security and border security; reduce government spending and the debt; and pro-Second Amendment; and pro-life.
In addition to Preident Trump, he has been endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.).
Shaheen’s website, jeanneshaheen.org, says that she will “continue making a difference for New Hampshire, with pragmatic leadership that overcomes extreme partisanship and division to bring people together to get real results.”
The daughter of a shoe factory manager and a church secretary, Jeanne Shaheen is the first woman in American history to be elected governor and U.S. senator.
Her website adds that she and her husband, Billy, raised their three daughters in the state, and now seven grandchildren live nearby. She ran a small business and taught at Dover High School before running for office.
Priorities listed on the site include: putting New Hampshire first; reducing the cost of health care; bolstering the economy by creating jobs; confronting the coronavirus, delivering for veterans and fighting for women’s rights. Her other goals include protecting national security; safeguarding clean drinking water and addressing climate change and protecting the environment.
She also on her site addresses combating the opioid epidemic; reforming the nation’s immigration system and strengthening the education system.
Shaheen is a member of the Committee on Foreign Relations; the Committee on Armed Services, the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship; and is the ranking member on the Commerce, Justice Science Appropriations Subcommittee.
Shaheen has visited Mount Washington Valley in recent months to get input from business owners on how they are coping during the pandemic and has also held teleconference calls with town leaders to talk of COVID-19 impacts on budgets.
Following her visit to Big Dave's Bagels in North Conway in July, she also toured Glen Ellis Falls in Pinkham Notch on the White Mountain National Forest, where she touted the importance of passage of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, noting, “For us in New Hampshire it’s not just about maintaining these wonderful resources but it’s also an economic impact.”
For more information about today’s debate or the upcoming Pappas/Mowers debate, call the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council at (603) 447-6622 or go to mwvec.com.
