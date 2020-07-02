CONWAY — Who says you can never go home again? By the end of this month, Valley Vision will be back on Channel 3, ending a 22-month run in the hinterland of cable television on Channel 1301.
Town Manager Tom Holmes and Valley Vision Station Manager Bill Edmunds received the news from Charter Communications, owners of Spectrum Cable, earlier this week.
“I think a lot of people will like this news,” Holmes said by phone Wednesday. “I don’t get cable, but Valley Vision was one of the channels I miss.”
“It’s big news for us,” Edmunds said Wednesday. “It probably makes our viewership much easier. It will be infinitely easier to find us on Channel 3 than up on Channel 1301. I think there will be more opportunity that people will find us when they’re channel browsing. Not a lot of people are channel flipping in the 1300s right now.”
According to Charter Communications, Valley Vision will move to Channel 3 by July 31. It is also slated to remain on Channel 1301 for the foreseeable future.
A June 25 letter from Shelley Winchenbach, director of government affairs for Charter Communications, states Spectrum “will be making changes to our channel lineup for customers in the Conway channel lineup. On or around July 31, Government Access Channel 1301 will be dual illuminated on Channel 3. ... In addition, WPXT 2 My TV will be relocated from Channel 3 to Channel 2.”
Channel 2 currently does not have a station on it.
Valley Vision had been on Channel 3 from 1996 to October of 2018, when Spectrum moved the station to Channel 1301. Public access stations across Maine and New Hampshire were notified of the switch in early August of 2018, and most, including Valley Vision staff, were not happy about it.
Edmunds and selectmen from Conway and Fryeburg, Maine, lobbied Spectrum to keep Valley Vision on Channel 3, but it was to no avail.
“We exist to fill a spot on the cable channel, that’s what the PEG Expendable Trust Fund is derived from, it’s from the cable fees,” Edmunds said in an interview at the North Conway-based station in September 2018. “It should be a reward for people who pay a cable bill to be able to see us. They shouldn’t have to look elsewhere to find us.”
Valley Vision is a non-profit that receives funding from towns based on cable franchise fees. The station’s website notes, “No part of Valley Vision’s budget is derived from tax dollars.”
Although a spokesperson for Spectrum could not be reached for comment, Edmunds said he has a theory as to why Valley Vision is returning to Channel 3.
“I’m not sure, but I’m fairly confident, this has something to do with the law in Maine said Spectrum Charter has to move its PEG (Public Education and Government) channels back to lower numbers,” he said. “Fryeburg gets its channels from Redstone (the Spectrum office in this area), and we’re the beneficiary of the move.”
A federal judge on March 11 upheld a Maine law requiring cable TV providers to restore public access programming to low channel numbers that are easier for viewers to find.
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, whose office defended the law, according to the Portland Press Herald, said moving the channels made “it all but impossible to find and view community-run television stations,” which he said play a vital role in the state, including, allowing people to “receive information about important social, political and — as is particularly relevant now — public health issues.”
Edmunds shared the news on Valley Vision’s Facebook page on Wednesday and quickly drew multiple “likes” and a few comments.
“Woohoo! I’ll start practicing the right number,” wrote Lisa DuFault of Valley Promotions, who hosts the popular Charity Chatter program.
“Yay, this is awesome,” wrote Brian Day, the station’s color commentator for Kennett High football and Kennett boy’s and girl’s basketball.
Edmunds is thrilled to be returning from channel Siberia. “The icing on the cake would be if this means we’ll move from standard definition to high-definition,” he said. “All of our equipment is set for high-def.”
Edmunds said programming amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been “a little challenging,” which has led to airing a number of favorite event programs from over the years. The station has continued to air school board and selectmen meetings, which have originally been held over the internet on Zoom.
“With no spring sports and no gatherings, it’s been difficult,” Edmunds said. “I’ve been raiding the archives.”
