CONWAY — An outpouring of aid came from various corners of town for the people affected by Saturday’s fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, which is still under investigation.
Businesses and private citizens assisted Red Jacket employees and first-responders.
“We live in the Mount Washington Valley, and we were blessed by total support from businesses and people who donated stuff,” said North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece at a press conference Sunday.
Justin Grimes, managing director for Red Jacket Resorts, said he was heartened by the community’s showing of support.
“We are truly humbled by the spirit of giving in this community. Hotels and rental owners have come to the aid of our guests and our staff, and fellow community members have come forward and provided them with a place of stay, a warm meal, clothing and so many other essential items that we take for granted … We just want to say thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, ” he said.
Emergency Management Director Steve Solomon and assistant director Linda Burns, helped Saturday as dislodged guests waited to board shuttle buses to the Fox Ridge, the Green Granite, the Holiday Inn Express, Home2Suites by Hilton and the White Mountain Hotel & Resort. The hotels and volunteers also donated personal toiletry items.
Burns praised Red Jacket staff for coordinating groups of guests, getting their names and contact information and making calls to local inns so that the guests — many of them dressed only in bathing suits, with blankets provided by the resort to give them warmth — had a place to go to.
“Hats off to the Red Jacket staff. They were right there, and they knew exactly what they were doing,” said Burns.
Meanwhile, shuttles were provided by Fast Taxi and School Administrative Unit 9 and the Green Granite’s limousine.
Sarah Frechette and Katie Fuller were at the fire scene Saturday. They called local Realtors and other people in the community for help with lodging. “We just know people and we wanted to help,” said Frechette, until recently a member of the Conway Planning Board and a graduate of the MWV Chamber’s Young Professionals leadership group.
Nancy and Rob Clark of Bartlett, owners of Trail’s End Ice Cream and Drive Brand Studio in North Conway, on Facebook said coming to the aid of others is something that the people of Mount Washington Valley do intuitively.
“This valley … we always come together. Without exception, there is an immediate jump to action, in whatever way each of us can,” Nancy wrote.
She said she and Rob went to Walmart and bought clothes, diapers and wipes for the displaced families of the Red Jacket fire. While there, they saw many other people with carts loaded with the same supplies.
“When we delivered to the Fox Ridge where some of the families had been driven by one of our biggest valley hearts, Ryan Murphy, they were so very appreciative, in particular a sweet little boy who got a new pair of Spider-Man PJs,” said Nancy.
Matt Lyman, general manager of the Fox Ridge Resort, said he was almost brought to tears Saturday night as volunteers arrived to help sort through the boxes and bags of clothing and other items.
“It was amazing to see it all. The valley spirit is alive and well,” said Lyman, adding that 40 pasta dinners from Dominos were delivered, donated by an anonymous Good Samaritan.
Walmart donated cases of water for first responders, noted Chief Preece.
The Shannon Door Pub in Jackson delivered pizzas to Jackson and Bartlett firefighters when they returned to their respective stations Saturday evening.
Tony Demers, evening operations manager for Hannaford North Conway, said, “We received a call from the Green Granite asking if we could help. We donated food for sub sandwiches, water and granola bars. We were happy to help out.”
Meanwhile, the Office of the State Fire Marshal released the following statement Tuesday:
“The office has received many inquiries on the fire protection systems in the hotel. Investigators have been able to verify that the guest rooms were equipped with local, hardwired smoke alarms with battery back-up, in addition to a fire alarm system heat detector. The smoke alarms were designed to sound only in the individual guest rooms, once activated.
“The heat detector would set off the building fire alarm system, once activated.
“The main hallways of the hotel were equipped with fire alarm system smoke detectors and alarm notification devices (horn/strobes).
“The south wing of the hotel lacked a complete automatic sprinkler system. The New Hampshire State Fire Code, defined in RSA 153, includes the Life Safety Code, NFPA 101, 2015 edition. Under the current statute, existing hotel occupancies that are not considered a high-rise are not required to have an automatic sprinkler system.
“Automatic sprinkler systems in new hotels became a fire code requirement in 1991 for buildings that are not high-rises.
“The Office of the State Fire Marshal would advocate for owners to consider automatic sprinkler systems as part of capital projects. No further details are available at this time. Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at (603) 223-4289.”
