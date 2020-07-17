CONWAY — Like many other segments of the economy, the New Hampshire music scene has taken a hit from COVID-19.
And although nightlife around the valley sure ain’t the way it used to be, so far the new model of limited outdoor entertainment, with restricted seating, solo or small-group performers and social distancing has been working out well.
“If I could guarantee favorable outdoor weather like they have in Florida year-round, I would hold our music outdoors all the time. It has been terrific,” said Stu Dunlop, owner/operator of the Wildcat Inn and Tavern of Jackson, which features live outdoor music Fridays, Saturdays, Tuesdays (Hoot Night) and Wednesdays (Ceili music). Dinner reservations are required, with seatings at 5 and 7 p.m. and music from 5-8 p.m.
“We’re calling the series the Igloo Summer Music Series,” said Dunlop, referencing the new guesthouse, dubbed The Igloo, that serves as the backdrop.
“Who doesn’t love music outdoors?” asked Dunlop. “The sound is unbelievable, which the musicians love. And there is dancing among couples who come in with one another. It’s like a festival.”
Solo performers include local talents Jonathan Sarty on Saturdays, who hosts Hoot Night on Tuesdays; Al “the Rev” Shafner Fridays; the White Mountain Ceili Band Wednesdays; and Kevin Dolan alternating with Sarty on Saturdays.
The Wildcat is also teaming up with Sarty to host an outdoor Mini Cold River Radio Show Concert that will feature Lakes Region guitarist Chuck Farrell’s “Once an Outlaw” Southern rock show on Aug. 20 (rain date Aug. 24) in two seatings of 50 people each for $20, dinner not included.
In addition to Farrell and Sarty, performers will include Chris Andersen of the Outlaws, Chris Hicks of the Marshall Tucker Band and Jeff Howell of Foghat and Savoy Brown.
While New Hampshire guidelines do not allow indoor bar music, it’s different just across the border in Maine.
Presenting music indoors by limiting the audience to just 50 people are Carol Noonan and Jeff Flagg and staff at the acclaimed Stone Mountain Arts Center in nearby Brownfield. They offer pre-show dinner on the porch and in the spacious barn and curbside takeout service.
Their limited-seating music series kicked off with a show by Noonan July 8. Coming up next on July 30: Mike Miclon with sons Shane and Colin.
On Aug. 6 is jazz pianist Tom Snow and Ralph Norris (saxophonist); on Aug. 20 the Heather Pierson Trio. Then Kathy Mattea is coming Sept. 11, followed by Los Lobos on Sept. 13, the Don Campbell Band on Sept. 19 and Session Americana on Sept. 25. Other highlights, Election 2020 with Capitol Steps on Oct. 11; Rickie Lee Jones on Oct. 13; and Jonathan Edwards on Oct. 30.Order tickets online at stonemountainartscenter.com.
Noonan, a well-known performer who co-founded Stone Mountain with her husband in 2005, noted that masks are required when patrons are not at their tables.
“We get that not everyone is OK with that; we just ask them not to visit us at this time if they are not. We are all making very personal choices at this time, and we all need to be kind and respectful of our differences,” said Noonan.
She said ticket prices are higher to offset the lower attendance as she still has to cover the staff and the artist. “These shows are not profitable for us except in spirit,” Noonan added.
In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu’s Stay at Home emergency orders went into effect, ironically enough for places like Jackson’s Irish-themed Shannon Door Pub, on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Outdoor dining wasn’t allowed until May 18.
But with summer weather here, and folks dining on the porch and patio as well as inside the tavern, Nora Mulkern Bean of the Shannon Door notes, “People really enjoy having the music. It’s outdoors (on the patio, where the kegs are kept, overlooking the parking lot, where we have 22 tables, all 6 feet apart).”
Music is offered Fridays and Saturdays from 6-9 p.m., weather permitting, with a mix of local entertainers, including popular acoustic Celtic duo Dennis & Davey performing every other Saturday.
Meanwhile, Terry O’Brien, co-owner of the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub in Glen, said, “We’re keeping live music alive!”
The Red Parka presents music on its patio Fridays and Saturdays 5-7 p.m. with outdoor dining by reservation only. Showcased are local entertainers such as Rafe Matregrano; Bobby Sheehan and Jeremy Holden, both of the local band Junco; and Candie Tremblay and Riley Parkhurst, each a recent winner of WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Song of the Year” contest.
Upon entering the pub, a sign on the door tells you, “STOP! Entering a ‘Face Free’ zone: Put on your mask please.”
O’Brien said that “most (but not all) people are understanding and have no problem with that. The rules are the rules and only a minority of people are having a problem with that,” said O’Brien.
The solo music by live performers is one bright light that patrons seem to appreciate these days.
“People need live music — it makes you feel a bit more normal,” O’Brien said, adding, “They enjoy listening to the music and conversing in the outdoors and dining off real plates. It’s something, and it’s the best we can do now.”
She added, “We also felt it was important to help support our local musicians who have worked for us over the years, many of whom are struggling now.”
Other local venues include Tuckerman’s Restaurant and Tavern at the New England Inn in Intervale, which is offering outdoor music Friday nights from 6-9 p.m. in its Beer Garden, along with indoor dining and takeout.
And in Eaton, Max’s at the Snowvillage Inn also offers live outdoor solo music Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 for those with dinner reservation, though non-dinner guests can enjoy a cocktail with lawn seating on a first-come, first-served basis.
Unfortunately, establishments like Almost There and Deacon Street that in pre-COVID days were renowned for their live music, are now open for indoor dining and takeout only.
However, one outdoor music venue that has arrived on the scene is the Bartlett Village Park, where Bartlett Rec is hosting socially-distant concerts each Wednesday in July from 6:30-8 p.m.
The schedule kicked off this past Wednesday with a show by Kevin Dolan and Simon Crawford.
The series continues with Candie Tremblay on July 22 (Aug. 19 rain date); Bruce Malcolm on July 29 (Aug. 26 rain date); and Riley Parkhurst on Aug. 5. Masks are requested, and safe social distancing is practiced, said Bartlett Rec director Annette Libby. “We smartened up by booking all of the artists to a second date in August just in case after last year when we had some shows rained out,” said Libby. For more, go to Facebook Bartlett Rec BARA or call (603) 374-1952.
In Conway Village, Liz Cancelliere, brand manager at Tuckerman’s Brewing Co., said its live entertainment series this summer has been well-received.
She said the Hobbs Street brewery moved its tasting room experience outside “and transformed our giant field into a socially distant beer garden with all of our beers on draft, entertainment on weekends, a light food menu and beer to go.”
From 3-6 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day weekend, you’ll hear local artists such as Simon Crawford Band, Riley Parkhurst and Rek’lis.
“We are a family-friendly space,” Cancelliere said. “Unfortunately, we do not allow dogs at our facility. Seating is first come, first served; we do not take reservations.”
She added that “we’re using the term ‘beer garden’ for our outdoor space so it’s not confused with our indoor Tasting Room. We’re not offering any indoor seating or services until further notice in our effort to keep as much distance as possible between our guests and our production facility.
“When talking about our music, we’re calling it ‘live entertainment and/or music’ so that it’s not confused with the Summer Concert Series that we usually have but are not doing this summer.”
The schedule through Sept. 6 includes: July 18 and 26 and Aug. 15, 22 and Sept. 5 Riley Parkhurst Duo; July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 6: Bobby Sheehan and Jeremy Holden; July 24: Simon Crawford Band; July 25 and Aug. 29: Chimera; Aug. 1 and 9: Pig’s Eye; Aug. 2: the Majestic Loon Birds; Aug. 8: Shark Martin; and Aug. 22 and 30: Rek’lis.
Theater in the Wood off Route 16 in Intervale also has moved its music outside for its second annual Sunset Concert Series.
Ticket capacity will be somewhat limited, according to Michele Wright, in light of CDC safe social distancing guidelines.
The series kicks off with a rescheduled performance from the Adam Ezra Group on July 25. The following Saturday they celebrate Jerry Garcia on what would have been his birthday Aug. 1, with the “Blues-Grassicana” band. The Big Takeover, led by the powerhouse, Jamaican-born singer and songwriter NeeNee Rushie, hits the stage the following Saturday, Aug. 8. Local favorites, The Starlight Honeys, join the lineup on Aug 15 and then the modern soul artist, Jesse Dee and his full band visit on Aug. 22. Billy Wylder and their mixture of American folk and rock round out the month on the 29.
In September, the grunge duo of Muddy Ruckus visits Sept. 5. On Sept. 12, the series pays homage to reggae legend Bob Marley as The Duppy Conquerors hit the stage. The series then takes a turn into the world of country music with No Shoes Nation Band — a tribute to Kenny Chesney — performing on Sept. 19. The final performance is a show by Erinn Peet Lukes of Thunder and Rain Sept. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.