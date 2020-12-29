TAMWORTH — The Jackson police and Conway Village Fire Department chiefs were among the first to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at the state police barracks.
Thirteen sites across New Hampshire opened Tuesday to begin vaccinating first responders and high-risk ambulatory care providers as part of Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan.
The other 12 sites clinic locations to open across the state in the following communities: Claremont, Concord, Exeter, Hooksett, Keene, Laconia, Lebanon, Littleton, Londonderry, Nashua, Plymouth and Rochester.
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perely was in line to receive his first shot in the left shoulder at 8:10 a.m. He received it from his police vehicle.
"It was just like any other shot only I felt great getting it because I know what it's for and what it can prevent and how important it is for me and my family and my community," said Perley adding the shot was quick and painless. "I've never gotten a shot sitting in my cruiser."
Perley considers getting the shot to be "an honor and a privilege to be the tip of the spear in the vaccination effort." He said the process of getting the shot for himself and his officers began with a lot of paperwork over the past two weeks.
Perley said he was given the shot on time and that before getting the shot he had to stop at a few checkpoints to verify his identify, make sure that he was on the schedule and was given information about side effects. He also provided informed consent.
"There was never a side effect listed as excruciating death and leaving your loved ones prematurely and being put on a ventilator," said Perley. "Those are the things that can happen when you get COVID."
He said several members of the Jackson Police Department took the shot Tuesday.
"It's a well oiled machine with military precision as you would expect from the national guard," he said.
After getting he shot he was told to wait for 15 minutes to make sure he didn't have any side effects. Perley was also given a CDC card to prove that he has been vaccinated. He'll have to go back Jan. 25 to receive the second dose.
After the second inoculation, Perley said the vaccine will be 94 percent effective right now it's just over 50 percent effective.
"For me it's a thumbs up," he said.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei told the Sun Monday that he's registering officers who want the vaccine but none were scheduled to get the vaccine Tuesday. North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece was vaccinated Tuesday.
Conway Village Fire Chief Chief Steve Solomon received his shot shortly after Perley and said Conway Village Fire Department and Bartlett Fire Department will be helping to give first responders in northern Carroll County COVID vaccines in early January "just so that everybody doesn't have to get to Tamworth."
The Conway Village Fire Department has experience with this as it administered thousands of doses of the H1N1 vaccine back in 2009.
The shots will be staggered so that not all the firefighters and police will get the shot in one day and that would prevent them from all having side effects at the same time.
"That's one of the reasons I'm here today," said Solomon adding he's getting his earlier than most.
The Sun checked in with Solomon at 1:30 p.m. and he reported no issues and Perley, a little while later, said he felt "great."
Some people are nervous about the vaccine and Solomon said he wanted to show by example that it's safe. Solomon said he studied the vaccine carefully before he agreed to take it.
"It is a brand new technology and a brand new vaccine," said Solomon.
He said this vaccine prompts the recipients' muscle cells to produce compounds that looks like the virus and causes the immune system to react to it appropriately.
Army National Guard Lt. Andrew Torressen Tuesday morning said he has 37 vaccinations on the schedule.
"It's going really well," said Torressen adding the team is delivering the care the first responders need.
He said on Tuesday, there were 11 airmen and soldiers on site helping with he vaccinations. He said they are not all from the same unit. Asked how long the soldiers and airmen would be in Tamworth, he said there's "no estimated end date to see the mission through." They will be there Tuesday through Saturday: Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Solomon said that the Moderna vaccine is being offered to first responders because it's easier to store and has a longer shelf life than the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is being given in places where it's easier to control how many vaccines will be given per day.
Mountain View Nursing Home staff and residents will be getting the Pfizer vaccine early next month.
"I believe Moderna is out of Cambridge, Mass. so it's even a New England vaccine," said Solomon.
