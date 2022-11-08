CONWAY — In a record midterm turnout election that saw voters waiting for up to an hour to vote at the Conway Town Garage, the unofficial results showed a Blue Wave, with Democrats winning most of the races, but Republicans also scoring some wins. 

When the polls closed at 7 p.m., it was revealed to be a record midterm election turnout at over 4,200 voters. In 2018 (the "Blue Wave" that propelled many Democratic candidates into the Statehouse), the big turnout also news: 4,064. It was easily eclipsed by this year's showing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.