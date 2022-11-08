State Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) braves a chilly morning outside the polls Tuesday in Conway. The incumbent state rep lost her bid to keep her seat, according to unofficial results. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)
State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) poses for a photo with Ron Remick of Tamworth outside the Tamworth polls with Bradley's dog, Napoleon. In Conway, Democratic challenger Bill Marsh narrowly beat Bradley, 2,188-2,120. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
From left: Conway District 1 Democratic candidates Stephen Woodcock, Tom Buco and David Paige stand outside the polls on Tuesday. All won their races on Tuesday. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)
A man holds a sign asking voters to write in Republican Justin Worthley for Carroll County sheriff. Worthley had lost in the primary to incumbent Sheriff Dominic Richardi. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)
From left: Stephen Woodcock, Tom Buco, David Paige, Victoria Laracy and Michael DiGregorio. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
A line of cars waits to park at the Conway town garage for midterm voting Tuesday. There was a record number of voters in a midterm in Conway. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — In a record midterm turnout election that saw voters waiting for up to an hour to vote at the Conway Town Garage, the unofficial results showed a Blue Wave, with Democrats winning most of the races, but Republicans also scoring some wins.
When the polls closed at 7 p.m., it was revealed to be a record midterm election turnout at over 4,200 voters. In 2018 (the "Blue Wave" that propelled many Democratic candidates into the Statehouse), the big turnout also news: 4,064. It was easily eclipsed by this year's showing.
Remember, these are results for the town of Conway only. Many races are either statewide or have large districts that contain many municipalities. The Sun will have complete results as soon as possible.
The newly redistricted state House District 1 race had six candidates seeking the three seats to represent the town of Conway: Democratic incumbents Stephen Woodcock and Tom Buco, Republican incumbent Karen Umberger, Republicans Michael DiGregorio and Frank McCarthy, and Democrat David Paige.
The Democrats swept the voting across the board. Woodcock got 2,375 votes, Buco, 2,206, and Paige 2,129. Of the Republican candidates, Umberger got 1,835 votes, DiGregorio, 1,730 and McCarthy 1,614.
On to the statewide races: In Conway, incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan got 2,601 votes to Republican Don Bolduc's 1,705.
Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) defeated Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt in Conway 2,647 to 1,713.
However, popular incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu (R-Newfields) beat Democratic challenger Tom Sherman (D-Rye) 2,333-1,979.
Meanwhile, District 1 Executive Council incumbent Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) was bested in Conway by challenger Dana Hilliard (D-Somersworth), 2,281-1,987.
In the District 3 state Senate race, challenger Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield) got 2,188 votes to 2,120 votes for incumbent state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro).
With the county commissioner races, the Blue Wave in Conway persisted, with Democrat Adam Heard (D-Sandwich) getting 2,220 votes to 1,989 votes for incumbent Terry McCarthy (R-Conway).
In the District 3 Carroll County commissioner race, incumbent Matt Plache (R-Wolfeboro) got 1,842 compared with 2,304 votes that Theresa Swanick (D-Effingham) posted.
In the Register of Probate race, Democrat Ed Butler got 2,410 votes to Republican Meg Lavender's 1,787.
Whether the overall state results jive with Conway's remains to be seen.
