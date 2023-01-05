Elly Gray (left) and Jason Sanderson gasp as they dip in the icy water at the second annual "Ice Breaker Challenge" organized by the United Bikers of New Hampshire, at Silver Lake's East Shore Drive boat launch in 2022. Despite the freezing temperatures, eight participants dipped in the lake after raising $5,500 for the Angels Pets program based out of Stratham, which pairs veterans with pets. This year's event will benefit North Country Cares. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
MADISON — United Bikers of New Hampshire are hosting an event where people can jump into the icy cold waters of Silver Lake on Jan. 21 to benefit North Country Cares.
It’s the third annual plunge, which is similar to other polar plunge events in the area. This one will take place at the East Shore Drive Silver Lake Boat Launch.
“We are seeking donations and pledges in support of North Country Cares,” the bikers said in a promotional flier.
“Their mission is to be a resource for preteens and teens who are in need of assistance with clothing, shoes, school supplies as well as supporting various enrichment programs in the Mount Washington Valley,” the flier said.
Participants are asked to donate what they can donate or raise from pledges, and then are free to jump in the icy lake. Participants also can get people to sponsor them by paying more to see them jump in the lake.
Last year’s event was for Angel Pets for Vets is a program of a 501(c)(3) Stratham-based non-profit organization called Annie’s Angels, which helps families dealing with disease or disability.
“We scored tremendously well on that,” said chairman Bill Chatman of Conway, adding that about $5,200 was raised.
North Country Cares is looking for new or gently used jackets and new socks and underwear, backpacks and school supplies to be donated.
Checks can be made out to United Bikers of New Hampshire or North Country Cares. These items can be brought to the event.
The temperatures last year were below zero, with windchill on top of that.
“It was howling, but we still did it,” said Chatman, who did jumped in last year.
Last year, they used a chain saw to cut a hole in the ice. Chatman said quite a few people were there to watch but only about five or six did the jump.
An EMT and volunteers will be on site.
Last year, there was also an ice shack nearby for people to warm up and a trailer to change clothes in. This year, there will be similar places to warm up and change.
The bikers also host three other charities besides the plunge. On the third Saturday in May, they do a benefit ride for 68 Hours of Hunger, and on the third Saturday in July they do a ride to benefit the Liberty House in Manchester, which serves veterans, and in the third Saturday in September they do a benefit ride for Jen’s Friends which assists Mount Washington Valley people dealing with cancer.
The 2023 year with be the seventh year of the Biker’s charitable endeavors.
