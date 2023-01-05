01-15-22 Polar Plunge best

Elly Gray (left) and Jason Sanderson gasp as they dip in the icy water at the second annual "Ice Breaker Challenge" organized by the United Bikers of New Hampshire, at Silver Lake's East Shore Drive boat launch in 2022. Despite the freezing temperatures, eight participants dipped in the lake after raising $5,500 for the Angels Pets program based out of Stratham, which pairs veterans with pets. This year's event will benefit North Country Cares. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

MADISON — United Bikers of New Hampshire are hosting an event where people can jump into the icy cold waters of Silver Lake on Jan. 21 to benefit North Country Cares.

It’s the third annual plunge, which is  similar to other polar plunge events in the area. This one will take place at the East Shore Drive Silver Lake Boat Launch.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.