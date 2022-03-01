BARTLETT — Two candidates — incumbent Gene Chandler and Ray Hodgkins — are running for a three-year seat on the board of selectmen in Bartlett.
Voting is taking place next Tuesday, March 8, at the fire station in Glen from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
GENE CHANDLER
How many years have you lived in town?
Seventy years.
What is your occupation or what have you done for work?
Presently, I work at Black Bear Realty in Glen. I have worked in timber and land sales, other real estate agencies and held elected offices at both the federal and state level.
Have you held elected office before?
Yes, I have been town and school moderator as well as a planning board member in Bartlett, a state representative and Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Why are you running?
As a lifelong resident of Bartlett, I want to continue doing my part as much as possible to continue Bartlett’s small-town philosophy. As selectman, I have always fought against higher taxes and the need to keep taxes as low as possible. Taxpayers should not have to choose between paying their taxes or putting food on the table. I am proud that Bartlett has one of the lowest municipal tax rates in New Hampshire.
What issues would you like to see addressed?
I would say the biggest issues that are or will be before us are the short-term rental issue, affordable housing and workforce housing.
What makes Bartlett special in your opinion?
Its citizens and their ability to come together for the common good.
Do you have goals over the next three years?
If elected, I will continue my efforts in maintaining a reasonable tax rate in town and use my experience to provide services to the town and its citizens. One example of where my experience has really helped in the budgeting process, it is a little difficult to try and put a budget together in February for the next 10 months. I am proud to say that along with my fellow board members over the years we have rarely overspent our overall budget and used any surplus to help lower the tax rate the next year. I will also continue to treat all of Bartlett’s citizens in a fair and equitable manner and put their interests in the forefront of all of my decisions.
Any final thoughts?
I believe my experience as a selectman over the years uniquely qualifies me to do the job as a Bartlett selectman. I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Bartlett and truly look forward to continuing that service. I have always worked well with the other selectmen and women over the years and while we may have disagreements, we generally work things out in a mutually agreeable fashion and move on in the best interest of Bartlett’s citizens.
RAY HODGKINS
(Editor’s note: Ray Hodgkins preferred to write an essay rather than use the Sun’s Q and A format.)
Bartlett is my home. My roots are here as a fourth-generation resident. Ramona, my wife of 42 years and lifelong teacher, and I moved back to Bartlett early last year after a highly successful career in the military and federal service — retiring as a full colonel and an honorable, highly-decorated, combat veteran, followed by another nine years at the Pentagon as an executive supervisor and resource manager. It wasn’t enough to move back home. I am passionate about serving my community and the selectmen’s office is the perfect fit.
My father, Frederick True Hodgkins, a local, left Bartlett in early 1950 for a career in the Air Force as a pilot. In 1977, he retired a full colonel and returned to the Bartlett to serve another 12 years as a Bartlett selectman — the same time I left home for college and a career in the Army.
I spent every summer and most winters, camping, swimming, hiking, fishing, skiing and exploring the White Mountains. I learned to love and respect the valley and its local residents. I made lifelong friends here and found a true sense of community actively participating in events like our annual Fourth of July parade. I wish to pass on all the same joys and opportunities I experienced in Bartlett to my children and grandchildren. I wish to sustain a balance between protecting our unique environment and providing opportunities for our generation and the next.
I truly care about people and decided to get directly involved. I spent the last eight months reacquainting with Bartlett residents that I had known all my life. We joined the Bartlett Church and I joined the Francis P. Murphy VFW. As I reconnected with old friends and made new ones, I clearly heard many of your concerns via numerous open, meaningful conversations frequently shared in our public town meetings. I internalized many of the concerns we face today in our community: residential housing shortages, strained core services, lack of viable career opportunities, sustaining low property taxes, promoting youth activities and a lost sense of community. I see a very real need to address tacit fears over rising property taxes with a looming property assessment; and the requirement to produce new, proactive, transparent solutions for many long-standing, intransient issues. My vision is forward, not backward.
My 39 years of federal service, career experiences, and advanced education honed my critical skills to successfully analyze, communicate, mediate and resolve organizational, administrative and budget issues. My career provided me with a long history of experiences and opportunities working directly with the most senior officials in our government, notably as the senior defense official in Paris, France and Kabul, Afghanistan; as the chief, Army Strategic Leadership Division; and as the chief, Army International Affairs Division. I have advanced degrees in Foreign Affairs and International Relations; and an undergraduate degree in Wildlife Ecology. My recent education at the Harvard Kennedy School, MIT and the University of California, Berkeley reinforced my executive, organizational, economic and resource management knowledge and techniques. I offer Bartlett residents new tools, new ideas, new methodologies and a fresh perspective.
I am passionate about serving my community. I love and respect the environment and Bartlett’s residents. I am a great listener and team player. I offer transparency, integrity, selfless service and commitment. I will apply all of my honed, critical skills to address your concerns. I plan to support the avalanche of positive energy and momentum among Bartlett residents to move forward. Thank you for your consideration and vote.
