CONWAY — Two pedestrians were hit by a truck in North Conway Village Monday morning. The driver of the truck that hit them was also taken to the hospital.
The accident occurred on White Mountain Highway in the heart of North Conway Village near Valley Food and Beverage and Conway Police responded with North Conway Fire and Rescue and Action Ambulance.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei issues a press release Monday afternoon.
"Upon arrival, officers found that a yellow, 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche, operated by a 52 year old male from Buxton, Maine had struck two pedestrians who were crossing the street in front of International Mountain Equipment," said Mattei. "The two pedestrians, identified to be a male and female couple from Rehoboth, Mass., were utilizing the crosswalk when they were struck by the pickup truck.
The man driving the Chevrolet Avalanche was making a left turn out of the parking lot of Valley Food and Beverage when the collision occurred.
"The two pedestrians were transported to Memorial Hospital by Action Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The extent of their injuries was unknown at the time of this press release."
This crash is still under investigation and police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision contact Detective Richard Gaudreau at (603) 356-5715.
Bill Kittredge, who owns the nearby House of Jerky and North Conway Olive Oil, said he was in his office and heard a "bang" and basically saw the man fall to the ground. He described the couple as about retirement age.
The accident is captured on his security video which he sent to the police. He said a staff member of his ran out and knelt with the man for a moment until an EMT from IME came out. He said that area of the village is "dangerous" because it's so busy with cars and people on foot.
"What they really need to do is put a barrel in the middle of the road saying stop for pedestrians or something like that," he said.
Fire Chief Pat Preece said Action Ambulance transported two patients to Memorial Hospital and a third person, who was driving a yellow Chevy pick up truck with Maine plates, was transported by Conway Village Ambulance to Memorial Hospital.
North Conway Fire staff, including Preece, treated the patients and used their heavy trucks to block the traffic. North Conway Fire Department left the scene at 11:52 a.m.
In January, Darlene Trafford Leavitt of Redstone, manager of Synergy, an apparel store located at 2706 White Mountain Highway, started a petition to address crosswalks she said were poorly marked because she felt the village was becoming unsafe.
“Most towns have the yellow signs on the side that say it’s a crosswalk. We don’t even have that. And by the time summer is halfway done, the white lines are almost off the road.”
The petition, which about 40 people signed, called on the state and town to create flashing signs at the crosswalks that extend across White Mountain Highway from Schouler Park to Badger Realty; from Synergy to Ski & Sports; and from the North Conway Olive Oil Co. to IME
The Sun reached out to Trafford Leavitt again Monday about the accident. She wasn't at work but had heard there was a collision.
She said about three weeks ago, New Hampshire DOT put cross walk signage on all the crosswalks except for the one near Synergy.
"They said they needed either gravel or grass to put the signs in," said Trafford Leavitt. "You can't put them into the brick sidewalks."
She added the crosswalk sign has been installed on the House of Jerky/North Conway Olive Oil side of the road but not the Valero side because of the same issue.
Trafford Leavitt says she plans to write town manager Tom Holmes about the lack of signage by Synergy. When she was going the petition months ago, she told Holmes that the state agreed to put up signs.
"We didn't realize they (DOT) were going to skip ours," said Trafford Leavitt about the lack of signage by Synergy.
Trafford Leavitt said DOT was unaware that there were no crosswalk signs.
The Sun asked Trafford Leavitt how the traffic was so far this spring.
"It's been OK because it hasn't been overly busy," she said. "Starting next week it will definitely pick up because schools are going to be out."
