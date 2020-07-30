CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 33 new positive test results for COVID-19, including two in Carroll County (one in Conway and one in Madison).
There were also four additional deaths announced on Thursday: two women and one man, age 60 or older in Hillsborough County and one woman, age 60 or older in Rockingham County.
There have now been 6,544 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire, including 86 in Carroll County (23 of them in Conway).
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 45 percent being female and 55 percent being male. In addition to the Carroll County cases, the new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Rockingham (5), Merrimack (4), Belknap (2), and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.
There are 406 current cases in the state, including 18 cases spread throughout Carroll County with several towns having between one and four people currently ill with the disease (exact numbers are only reported for five or more cases).
Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 692 (11 percent) of 6,544 cases. Nine of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties.
