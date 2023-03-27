BARTLETT — Two Bartlett police officers were promoted over the weekend, Police Chief Chris Keaton told the Sun Monday.
Officers David Courville and Brian Moffitt, both of whom joined the forcec in 2019, were promoted to corporal and sergeant, respectively, Keaton said, adding the sergeant is the officer in charge if the chief is unavailable.
But, “even though they’ve been promoted, it’s going to be business as usual,” said Keaton.
“They’re still going to do everything they do. And then, you know, they’ve got a couple of specific tasks that I’m going to be assigning them. But I haven’t divided anything up yet to them and told them specifically,” said the chief, whose own tenure with the force dates back to 2017.
Keaton said an officer, Pat Murphy ,joined the force last year and he’s got a new hire in the police academy and a woman will join the force after she graduates from college.
“I have a very young department,” said Keaton. “Their main function for the sergeant and the corporal is to be mentors for all the younger officers. So, yeah, come this summer, we will be fully staffed for the first time in a while.”
The Bartlett Police Department consists of five full-time positions along with the chief’s, which is 32 hours.
At present the police department is very busy. In all of 2022, there were 99 arrests and so far this year the department has made 36 arrests. Those were for motor vehicle and other criminal offenses as well as pertaining to involuntary admissions to the hospital for mental health issues.
“We are already over and above where we were last year,” said Keaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.