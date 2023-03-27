Offcer promotions

Bartlett Police Chief Chris Keaton (center) announced that he has promoted officers Brian Moffitt (left) and David Courville to the ranks of sergeant and corporal, respectively. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BARTLETT — Two Bartlett police officers were promoted over the weekend, Police Chief Chris Keaton told the Sun Monday.

Officers David Courville and Brian Moffitt, both of whom joined the forcec in 2019, were promoted to corporal and sergeant, respectively, Keaton said, adding the sergeant is the officer in charge if the chief is unavailable.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.