FRYEBURG, Maine — Tyler Bartick of Fryeburg and David Bellis Bennett of North Conway are the fourth and fifth Eastern Slope Aviation Academy students to complete their first solo flights at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg last month.

According to Ed Bergeron, president of the academy, Bartick did his Dec. 19 while Bennett completed his solo Dec. 29.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.