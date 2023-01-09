FRYEBURG, Maine — Tyler Bartick of Fryeburg and David Bellis Bennett of North Conway are the fourth and fifth Eastern Slope Aviation Academy students to complete their first solo flights at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg last month.
According to Ed Bergeron, president of the academy, Bartick did his Dec. 19 while Bennett completed his solo Dec. 29.
Bennett, 17, a senior at Fryeburg Academy, followed Andrew Matarese of Kearsarge, the first Academy solo student, by one year. Other solo students are Noah Keefe of Conway and Dan Day of Brownfield, Maine.
Of Bennett’s flight, Bergeron said: “The sun was bright, the temperature was in the 30s and there was a slight wind down Runway 32.
“David flew N9404U, one of the academy’s Cessna 150s, for a single takeoff and landing with instructor Mark “Woody” Woodruff. Then, at the end of Runway 32, Woody got out of the plane and David was on his own,” Bergeron said.
“He did four circuits around the traffic pattern and four perfect takeoffs and landings before taxiiing back to the ramp where he was congratulated by Woody, and the tail of his shirt (a solo tradition), was cut off.”
Cutting the shirttail is a tradition since the Wright Brothers, according to Bergeron.
“David was a silent professional,” Woodruff said.
Of Bartick’s solo day, Bergeron said, “The temperature was in the 20s and there was a 10-to-20-knot crosswind to Runway 32,” he said. “Tyler pre-flighted one of the Academy’s Cessna 150s and did the run-up.”
Then Bartick and Woodruff taxied to Runway 32.
“They did three circuits around the traffic pattern, and Woody had Tyler drop him off at the junction of taxiway A/B, and he was on his own,” said Bergeron.
“Tyler taxied to Runway 32 and did three perfect takeoffs and landings before taxing back to the ramp where he was congratulated by his mother, Theresa. Tyler was spared the traditional cutting off his shirttail due to the cold weather,” he added.
Bartick, 16, is a junior at Fryeburg Academy who started flying in July.
“He will be eligible for his private pilot license on his 17th birthday,” Bergeron said. “In the interim, he’ll be completing his training requirements with more flight exercises and completing cross-country and night flight requirements. He’ll also be taking the private pilot written exam before his flight exam.”
Bennett has been involved in simulator flying since a young age, Bergeron said. “David’s potential in aviation was displayed when he first attended STEM Aviation Camp as a seventh-grader,” Bergeron said. “He will be taking his private pilot written exam and check flight this spring.”
He added: “In the interim, he’ll be completing cross-country and night flight requirements.
“David has been accepted at the University of North Dakota, where he will study aviation. David plans a career in aviation and hopes to fly for a major airline,” Bergeron said.
According to easternslopeaviationacademy.org, the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy “was developed to fill a need in the Mount Washington Valley for focused, affordable education and guidance in aviation.”
“Our mission is to introduce students of the Mount Washington Valley and Western Maine to career opportunities in aviation,” said Bergeron, the retired president of HEB Engineers in North Conway.
“Programs include flight training, aviation mechanic/technician, air traffic control, aeronautical engineering and the business of aviation.”
Bergeron, who had planted the seed for STEM Aviation at KHS seven years ago, said the program has taken off the way he hoped it would.
“I think the students are realizing there is a world of possibilities for them,” he said.
