CONWAY — The town met in closed session Tuesday to interview a candidate for the vacant town planning director position and is still in negotiations with the candidate, according to Town Manager Tom Holmes.
“We posted the meeting, and selectmen and I met in closed session with the candidate for an interview yesterday at the old town hall in Center Conway. I am still negotiating with the candidate,” Holmes told the Sun Wednesday afternoon.
All he would say is that it is a male candidate from Rhode Island.
On Tuesday, Holmes told the Sun that their former top pick, a female candidate from Vermont, had withdrawn her application because her current employer in an unstated New Hampshire town had made it clear to her that they wanted her to stay in their employ.
At the selectmen’s meeting of June 29, Holmes said the town offered the planning post to that finalist, but she held off on accepting it because she and her husband had not been able to secure housing for themselves and their two dogs.
That hit home topically as a sign of the times as lack of housing is one of the issues along with short-term rentals and commercial growth that the new town planning director will be tasked with, just as is the planning board.
However, it now turns out that her current employer “made her an offer she couldn’t refuse,” Holmes told the Sun.
“She would have been a good fit for Conway,” Holmes said. However, “she said it was equally important to finish what she had started in the town where she works.”
Holmes added that the man they interviewed Tuesday was also a strong prospect for the position.
“When we interviewed this gentleman the first time, when he left we felt he could do the job,” said Holmes.
Holmes said three candidates have been interviewed in person so far.
Holmes had previously said selectmen are seeking a candidate with experience in urban planning.
Whoever the town hires would replace Tom Irving, 62, of Eaton, who retired June 27 after working for the town since December 1999.
In the meantime, the town has contracted with the Gorrill Palmer engineering firm of South Portland, Maine, to assist in site-plan reviews before the planning board.
