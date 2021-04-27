CONWAY — Tom Irving, Conway’s planning director since December 1999, has announced he will be retiring at the end of June.
Selectmen met with Irving in closed session at their April 20 meeting and thanked him for his service to the town, according to Town Manager Tom Holmes.
Holmes said the town has placed advertisements for candidates to replace Irving with the New Hampshire Municipal Association, the American Planning Association and other outlets, including this newspaper, and had already received one applicant as of Monday.
“We have not determined the salary range yet as it will be based on experience and the usual qualifications," said Holmes, adding, "We want a degree in urban planning."
Holmes, who has been at town hall since 1994, first as assessor and then as town manager, praised Irving for his years on the post, noting, “Tom has spent more than 20 years on the job of being the town planner and never once did we lose in court or rarely went to court. That to me is a reflection of how careful he is concerning the planning board’s actions and his own.
"We wish him and his wife a great retirement,” Holmes added.
Irving, 62, is a Canadian citizen who lives in Eaton with wife, Ellie.
Prior to coming to Conway, Irving worked for North Carolina's Division of Community Assistance out of Raleigh, N.C., overseeing 20 communities from the Virginia border south to Raleigh and east almost to Charlotte.
Prior to that he was planning officer for economic development for the town of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada. He earned a master’s degree in urban and rural planning from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Asked why he is deciding to retire now, Irving said he and Ellie want to take advantage of the outdoor recreation amenities the region has to offer while they are still relatively young and in good health.
“The plan for myself and Ellie is to ski, bike, hike and kayak — and repeat. We want to do this now, while we are still fit and healthy and we can do all those fun excursions we had on our bucket list,” said Irving.
On Monday, Conway selectmen's chair David Weathers, who has served on the board for 29 years, praised Irving, saying: “He has done a very good job and leaves tough shoes to fill for sure. In a town with five different precincts, plus with the influx of tourists, there is a lot to take in and a lot going on for a community of this size.”
At the conclusion of the Conway Planning Board’s April 22 meeting, new chair Ben Colbath asked Irving to share his news with the board.
“I have submitted my resignation and will be retiring on the 27th — of June, not May,” said Irving.
“I can’t tell you how wonderful it has been to work with you people. I have never met a planning board (and I have gone through a number of iterations of the planning board) that was so open and constructive with the way you have approached projects," he said.
“I can honestly say I have never seen a planning board that has had a more efficient process,” Irving told board members.
Colbath advised newly elected members to try to use the time between now and the date "he goes out the door" to meet with Irving to glean insights into the town’s zoning ordinance.
Irving said he would be “more than comfortable" in filling them in on some of the behind-the-scenes work he does.
“I am sure you are always surprised when the applicant comes in and they are all prepared — they get some help with that,” he added.
The planning board saluted Irving for his service to the town, a span that after the opening of the North-South Road in 2002 saw construction of the Home Depot; redevelopment of the Mountain Valley Mall with the coming of Lowe’s in 2007, several expansions at Settlers Green; the addition of several hotels, including the Residence Inn by Marriott and the Hampton Inn; and the ongoing redevelopment of the Cranmore base area.
Selectmen’s planning board representative Steve Porter told Irving: “It has been a true pleasure working with you as you have been very helpful giving a lot of insight, working with engineers to make sure they meet town code and making it all run smoothly.
"It truly has been an honor ... I will miss working with you,” said Porter.
Others at the meeting — including newly elected vice chair/member Ailee Byers and board secretary Sarah Frechette — shared that sentiment.
Porter told the Sun on Monday that Irving may not have been popular with all developers because of his meticulousness in seeing that zoning rules were followed, but he said that was a sign of Irving being good at his job.
“He has tried to work on the town’s Master Plan and although it may not happen fast enough for some who get frustrated, you’ve got to realize it’s a one-man operation with an assistant (Holly Whitelaw) and they do the best they can,” Porter said.
He said the planning board meetings have been conducted more efficiently than they were prior to Irving’s arrival in December 1999, a year after the approval of Walmart’s North Conway store.
“In the past they (members) did not have the expertise and knowledge (that Irving brings) and it made for some very long and cumbersome meetings that lasted until midnight,” said Porter.
Porter gave Irving credit for working with the board on the amendment voters enacted allowing the conversion of older homes into four dwelling units with architectural restrictions and the accessory dwelling units (ADUs) provision that was amended this year to allow non-owner occupied ADUs in an effort to increase local housing stock.
Irving also served on the selectmen-appointed advisory Short-Term Rental Committee as a non-voting member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.