CONWAY — According to Conway's town engineer, the proposed Mount Washington rec path may be fatallly affected by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation's failing to let the project go out for bid in a timely fashion.
On Tuesday, when selectmen, Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield), Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli and MWV Trails Association president Chris Meier discussed the project, DegliAngeli said he fears entities that made monetary pledges to support the project may "lose faith" and withdraw their support if work doesn't continue.
"I don't say this lightly — the project isn't slowed, the project stopped," said DegliAngeli.
Once built, the 2.9-mile paved rec path will be accessible to people of all ages, extending from just north of Walmart to Cranmore Mountain Resort. Meanwhile, land being sold off along the now defunct Conway bypass corridor project includes four parcels off Thompson Road that were planned to be used for the proposed $2.3 million path.
DegliAngeli said the town had asked to bid the project for construction in early September 2020 and NHDOT responded Sept. 29 they had "bad news" due to the right of way issue. DegliAngeli added that NHDOT had known about the right of way issue for several years.
On Wednesday, he said NHDOT announced March 4 that the project will be advertised in August.
Also Wednesday, Meier said they have lost only one pledge so far, a grant for $35,000.
DegliAngeli said the only way the project will move forward is if the town and the DOT have regularly scheduled weekly meetings about the right of way issue.
DegliAngeli said the town needs to be at the table when it comes to the state selling land associated with the bypass both for conservation reasons and to prevent traffic on North-South Road from getting congested. For instance, there are 450 acres in the Pudding Pond area that are set aside for recreation/conservation should be owned by the town.
"We need to be at the table, by law, before they can sell those properties; they need to consult with us," said DegliAngeli.
Meier told the Sun Wednesday that if the state doesn't act soon it will lose the ability to use the rec path as a "qualified project" to reduce the amount owed to the Federal Highway Administration.
Kenney agreed that a working group is a good idea. He suggested that if necessary Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) could file a legislative amendment to a transportation bill that would make a formal committee to address the rec path and make DOT a member. But Kenney said he would rather DOT come to the table willingly.
DegliAngeli wrote the DOT on Feb. 18 asking them to move forward.
"It has been five months since we were informed ... that we would not be able to advertise this project for construction," the letter said, noting that DOT's website showed it was scheduled for advertisement in February.
"Since that time, I have had very little contact with personnel associated with this project. Emails are unanswered, projected dates go by, and I have little to report to the Board of Selectmen, the Community, and the Funding Groups regarding this project. I am sure you will appreciate that this puts me in a very frustrating position."
DegliAngeli said that the letter was sent to six different people at DOT. The letter was addressed to William Watson Jr. of the NH Dept. of Transportation Bureau of Planning and Community Assistance and Stephen LaBonte of the New Hampshire Dept. Transportation Bureau Right-of-Way. Copied on the letter were DOT Municipal Highways Engineer C.R. Willeke, Assistant Commissioner and chief Engineer William Cass, Director of Project Development Peter Stamnas, and Project Manager Tom Jameson.
On Feb. 24, DOT Chief Communications Officer Eileen Meaney told the Sun that "the Department of Transportation appreciates the town's desire to move the project ahead. While there are some issues to work out regarding the disposition of the state properties associated with the former Conway Bypass, DOT is committed to work with the Town to advance the construction concurrent with addressing those issues."
DegliAngeli said he heard back from a "key" person at DOT Tuesday apologizing for not having seen the letter and asking for it to be resent.
