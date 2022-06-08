CONWAY — The town engineer Tuesday briefed selectmen on the eastern Main Street Project which might be constructed in 2025 or beyond
Readers may recall the first part of the Main Street Project, dubbed the western project, wrapped up last fall. The project ran from the railroad tracks east to the Four Corners (Main Street and Washington Street). It involved rebuilding the road and sidewalks and replacing a water main that has leaded joints.
The eastern project includes new lanes at the Four Corners and reconfiguring the intersection where Echo Group and the Irving gas station are located, with two lanes curving north and a third one slipping east on Route 113 past the Conway Public Library.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli was before the planning board on May 12 to seek members’ support and it was felt there should be a second hearing in front of the selectmen to further raise public awareness of the project, he said Tuesday.
The new design will be better for several reasons, said DegliAngeli. First, the north bound traffic won’t have to slow down and make a 90-degree turn. Instead, traffic will maneuver through a 1,200-meter radius corner.
Second, the intersection will be able to hold more than twice as many cars due to the second northbound lane and the slip lane heading east.
He told selectmen that the new intersection would be more efficient.
“You’re stacking twice as many automobiles for the same distance,” said DegliAngeli, adding more lanes will be created on Pleasant and Washington Streets as well as Route 16.
The planning board voted unanimously, with chairman Ben Colbath absent, to have staff draft a letter of support for the project to a firm called Underwood Engineers of Portsmouth, which is also working on the project.
“When we were presented with it, the planning board was impressed, very happy with the design,” said selectmen’s representative to the planning board Steve Porter.
The town is responsible for the design and administering the construction of the eastern project as well as financing but the DOT is to reimburse the town.
In response to a question by Carl Thibodeau, DegliAngeli said the project would require acquiring land from Echo Group. There will also be a need for more land on Pleasant Street.
Chairman David Weathers had questions about the four corners intersection.
Weathers said at present drivers confuse Washington Street and Route 16. “Now you’re adding an additional lane? Isn’t that going to be a problem for motorists to understand which lane they are supposed to be in ahead of time?”
DegliAngeli said he uses Google Maps in areas he’s unfamiliar with and expects such confusion will be less of an issue in the future.
Resident Amy Snow agreed with Weathers and said the Four Corners will need better signage to prevent confusion.
DegliAngeli said there will be signs over the intersection to direct drivers which way they are going. He said a lot of drivers don’t see the signage that exists on the side of the road now.
Selectman John Colbath asked about the traffic signals being synchronized and DegliAnglei said the lights are proposed to be synced with a radar system that he thinks will work better than the current cameras and will be able to “shift priority” on the fly to deal with different traffic patterns.
Snow asked about the wait time at the light heading west into the village at 113, and DegliAngeli said the wait time for traffic heading in that direction will be about the same as it is now.
“It’s more of a hairy left turn than it is now because right now we go straight through,” she said.
In response to another question from Colbath, DegliAngeli said the curb cuts in front of the library’s horseshoe shaped driveway are to be eliminated.
Floral islands by Irving are going away but the Garden Club will have area on the side of the road to plant flowers.
Library director David Smolen asked about burying utility lines and DegliAngeli said it’s possible but not a requirement of the project. DegliAngeli said some poles near the library will need to be moved.
“That’s currently not in the mix but in front of the library that would be quite good,” said DegliAnglei.
Asked by selectmen when the project might start, DegliAngeli said it’s tough to say but he wouldn’t expect construction before 2025.
“I’m having a hard time at this point, giving you a schedule because what seems to me to be one to three months of work with the turnaround time DOT is inundated, they have more work than they have the capacity for. We’re waiting much longer,” said DegliAngeli.
