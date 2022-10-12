CONWAY — Elected town officials have expressed doing a traffic study because development has created congestion on Conway’s commercial strip. Now the town engineer is saying that perhaps a building moratorium should be explored.
The Conway Planning Board on Sept. 22 unanimously voted to conditionally approve revised plans for a 90-room, four-story Hilton Garden Inn on the site of the former Packer’s Gallery in North Conway. They also voted, 6-1, to write to ask selectmen to request a town traffic study on Route 16 south of North Conway Village.
Selectman (and representative to the planning board) Steve Porter in a follow-up interview said selectmen expressed interest in having their state representatives to put pressure on the N.H. Department of Transportation to do s study that could run from the Albany line up to Intervale.
On Tuesday, the Sun asked selectmen if they were going to pursue the traffic study idea.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said he and town Planning Director Jamel Torres said they are looking at having the impact of development studied in the new master update.
DegliAngeli said that several hotels with 450 rooms combined have been approved in town within the past two years.
“One of the things Jamel and I have written down for study is whether it is time here in Conway to place a moratorium on certain industries,” said DegliAngeli, citing lodging in particular. He added that perhaps an ordinance could be written to cap the number of hotel rooms in the area “so before one can get built, one another has to be demolished ... It could be time for that consideration.”
He said the roads can handle only so much traffic and the state doesn’t own any right of ways to expand into.
Porter said he would bring the idea up at the planning board meeting set for tonight (Oct. 13). The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Conway Village Fire Station.
