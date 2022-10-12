planning board town engineer

Conway Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said Tuesday that he and the town planner are studying “whether it is time to place a moratorium on certain industries,” like lodging. (TOM EASTMAN FILE PHOTO)

CONWAY — Elected town officials have expressed doing a traffic study because development has created congestion on Conway’s commercial strip. Now the town engineer is saying that perhaps a building moratorium should be explored.

The Conway Planning Board on Sept. 22 unanimously voted to conditionally approve revised plans for a 90-room, four-story Hilton Garden Inn on the site of the former Packer’s Gallery in North Conway. They also voted, 6-1, to write to ask selectmen to request a town traffic study on Route 16 south of North Conway Village.

