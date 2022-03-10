CONWAY — A selectman candidate's attempts to flush a proposal to construct $400,000 public bathrooms in North Conway were thwarted twice by voters at the town deliberative session in Kennett High's Loynd Auditorium om Wednesday.
Sixty-one residents showed up to review, debate and amend the 38 articles on the town warrant. Residents will vote on the articles at the polls April 12.
Much of the discussion centered around selectmen's proposal to build public facilities in North Conway Village.
Selectman John Colbath said the bathroom debate has gone on since he was a child, and he wants to settle it. Last month, he made a motion to put the bathroom article on the warrant.
"Everybody in the town wants bathrooms," said Colbath. But, he said, "Nobody in the town wants to pay for them. So this article was put in to see, do you want bathrooms and are you willing to pay for them? It's a simple yes or no."
For selectmen's candidate Joe Mosca, the answer is no.
Mosca is running against incumbent Carl Thibodeau, who supports the article.
"I'd like to make a motion to change the dollar figure to zero because I don't believe the taxpayer should be paying for this," said Mosca, who last month wrote a letter to the editor saying bathrooms could be paid for with parking fees charged to tourists.
Mosca later explained he's not opposed to bathrooms per se but would like to find another funding mechanism. He also felt the selectmen lacked a specific plan.
Mosca's effort was met with resistance from several people at the deliberative session, including Steven Steiner, a Realtor who heads the Mount Washington Valley Republicans. He found Mosca's motion "appalling." He said he and his wife went on a cruise to the Turks and Caicos, which offered public bathrooms to visitors.
"We got off the ship and there was a bathroom in the Third World country," said Steiner, adding the bathroom was so clean you could eat off the floor. "To allow no place for our visitors to go to the bathroom, that's just another blunder."
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue said, "Let's have another discussion over the next month and let people in April decide."
Mosca had support from budgeteer Bill Marvel, who didn't feel that tourists' bathroom needs were the taxpayers' problem as that responsibility should fall on the business community.
"When I have visitors at my house, and I frequently do, they use my bathroom," said Marvel. "When people go to North Conway, they're not my visitors. They're the Chamber of Commerce's visitors."
Selectmen's chair David Weathers, who personally opposes the proposal, explained that selectmen felt the issue should be brought before the voters to decide.
"I want to know what the voters think about spending that amount of money," said Weathers. "It was estimated anywhere between $300,000-$500,000 in reality, because of inflation and what's been going on."
Budgeteer Stacy Sand was among several who said they opposed the article because there are no specifics about the bathroom project, such as how much it might really cost and where the facilities would be located.
Sand added that bathrooms are needed and tourists don't know they can use the ones at the New England Ski Museum.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said the site selectmen had been looking at behind the ski museum has a prohibition against building on it. It would have involved a land swap with the North Conway Community Center.
"So that's not going to be used for the bathrooms," said Holmes. "But we still think it's a good idea to do the land swap for both parties."
Holmes was concerned about Mosca's proposed amendment.
"It would be hard to tell from the vote whether or not they're voting for or against bathrooms or for or against the zero amount," said Holmes, who also said if the $400,000 passes and town doesn't have enough money to build the bathrooms, that money could be returned to voters the following year through an offset in taxes.
Thibodeau said the selectmen chose not to make the article a capital reserve item so the money could be returned more easily if the project isn't feasible.
Budgeteer Ellin Leonard supported the article for pragmatic reasons but also liked Mosca's idea of parking meters paying the cost.
"When people need to ... when nature calls, they are going to go and they are going to go in places where we won't like it," said Leonard. "I think that's probably already happening frequently. So I'm very pro-bathrooms."
When it came time to vote, moderator Chris Meier determined Mosca's motion to zero out bathrooms failed by a show of hands.
Mosca returned with another motion to reduce the article to $10 to see if there's support for the concept without spending a lot of money.
Resident James Cousins took to the mic and said an article asking for $10 to build bathrooms would be confusing to voters in April.
Budgeteer Dave Jensen asked if the language of the article could be changed, but Meier told him only the amount.
Mosca's second motion also failed.
After about 40 minutes, Steiner made a motion to end debate, which nearly passed. Had it passed, selectmen and the budget committee would not have been able to revote their recommendations that voters will see on their ballot.
In February, selectmen voted 4-1 to recommend the $400,000 article in order to put it on the warrant. Weathers was in the minority.
On Wednesday, Town Executive Secretary Krista Day made a motion to amend the article to $399,000 and it carried. Ultimately, selectmen kept their votes the same.
The budget committee now opposes the bathroom article 8-5. Voting in favor of bathrooms and in the minority were Erik Corbett, Colbath, Leonard, Jensen and Frank Jost.
Voters also agreed to add about $41,600 to the town operating budget as proposed in Article 7. The increase includes nearly $10,000 to the Conway Public Library. These additions were meant to deal with rapid increases in fuel and other costs. The increases brought Article 7's request to $12,754,538.
Selectmen support the budget 5-0, and budgeteers support the budget 10-3; in the minority were Drinkhall, Marvel and Peter Donohoe.
"Things have happened fast and furious with regards to heating oil and fuel prices," said Holmes, explaining the reason for the budget increase. "As of 10 days ago, I was going over the numbers with Andrew Smith, the public works director, and we were on track ... With the Russia issue with Ukraine and the invasion, as we all know, prices went through the roof."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.