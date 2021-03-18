CONWAY — The town clerk's office is scheduled to open to the public today at 9 a.m. after a move from the old town hall that took several days.
Residents in 2018 voted 982-439 to grant selectmen permission to lease the former Bank of New Hampshire building in Conway Village for use as the new town hall and to raise $160,000 to make the move possible.
L.A. Drew was contracted with at the end of December to complete the clerk's area as well as build an ADA-compliant bathroom for $106,038.
Some functions of town hall migrated late last year, such as the selectmen's meetings, the building/planning department, public works, code enforcement all of which are on the third floor. The town clerk was one of the last of the town departments to move.
The mailing address for the town clerk will remain 1634 East Main St., Center Conwaym until after the April 13 town elections so as not to "mess up" absentee voting, Town Manager Tom Holmes said.
In the new town hall, the clerk's office will be on the ground floor where the bank tellers' station had been.
If one enters from the parking lot, one will pass an elevator and stairs that go up to the third floor, and then if one continues, one will pass the handicap-accessible bathroom and main lobby. The clerk's counter will be on the right.
"The town clerk's office will officially be open tomorrow at the new location here at 23 Main St. in Conway Village," Town Clerk Louise Inkell said Thursday, adding that her office will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
"It's amazing how much we have collected over the years. We're trying to find spaces for everything." Recreation Department staff are installing shelves.
She said the internet connections to the Department of Motor Vehicles are up and running, so they will be able to do motor vehicle registrations.
Holmes said he plans to have a diagram on the first floor that will direct visitors to the offices they are seeking.
Just beyond the clerk's office is the assessing office in a glassed-in area. On the other side of the lobby from the clerk and assessing stations is a short staircase to the mezzanine.
On the left are cubicles for the finance department. Straight ahead is a receptionist's desk. Turn left at the receptionist desk and the welfare office is down a short hallway. Turn right and on the left you will find the town manager's office, which was were the bank manager worked and its own private bathroom.
"We're still moving like crazy, and I'm exhausted at the end of the day," said Holmes, who still has some residual effects from having COVID-19 but has high hopes for the new town hall. "It's going to be good."
Holmes said he's not sure if the town manager's office will be quite ready to open Friday. He said the focus is on making sure the clerk's can open first.
Hours for first floor staff at the town hall will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. but the building will open to the public at 9 a.m.
The second floor is open from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. so contractors can pick up building permits.
The move has gone "better than expected," said Holmes because of the mild weather and because town DPW and Rec staff could move materials from one building to the other rather than having to pay a moving company.
That said, there were other unforeseen expenses such as switching out electric outlets that weren't standard.
Holmes gave a tour of the basement level, where there is room for storage, IT, a trash storage area and an employee lounge that has a sink, stove, refrigerator and bathroom.
At one point during the tour, Holmes pointed out a red strip next to the front door marked with the numbers 4 through 7, spaced a foot apart and with blue diamonds in between.
This, he explained, was a "catch a robber" strip that have helped witnesses and investigators gauge how tall a bank robber might be.
Masks are required to enter the building.
Old town hall will be used for Valley Vision's studio and also for the supervisors of the checklist. Because of deed restrictions, Holmes said the old town hall still needs to be used for government-related purposes.
Inkell added that the drop box for absentee ballots that was installed at the Center Conway Town Hall will remain in place. Residents will be able to drop off absentee ballot requests and deposit absentee ballots there.
"We will get them and pick them up on a daily basis, so they are secure," said Inkell.
Absentee ballot request forms for the town/school election on April 13 are available on conwaynh.org, as well as at the old town hall and in the entryway of the new town hall, Inkell said Wednesday in an email. Those requests can be submitted to the Town Clerk’s Office by mail (1634 East Main St., Center Conway, NH 03813) or in person at 23 Main St. in Conway Village.
After March 15, they can be emailed to Inkell at linkell@conwaynh.org; by fax at (603) 447-1348; or by using the drop boxes at both the old and new town halls. Inkell said that once the absentee ballot requests are received, the Town Clerk’s Office will mail a ballot to voters who have requested them.
Once the ballots are received from the printers, which Inkell hopes will happen on or about March 22, voters can come to the Conway Village Town Hall (23 Main St., Conway) and request, pick up or deliver an absentee ballot in person, Inkell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.