CONWAY — If Conway residents want their absentee ballots to count, they must be delivered to the right place, at the right time by the right person, the town clerk explained Tuesday, noting that most of the requested ballots had yet to be returned with one week to go before election day.
Selectmen at their meeting Tuesday voted 5-0 to formally support Town Manager Tom Holmes' recommendation that several capital reserve fund articles be defeated because the fallout from the COVID-19 might cause the town to lose $1 million in revenue.
Residents go to the polls next Tuesday, with in-person voting being from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the town public works garage, located at 1611 East Main St. in Center Conway, next to the Center Conway Fire Station.
Under the drive-through voting plan developed by town officials, people will not have to get out their cars to vote. They will drive into a bay of the large town garage where they will check in and receive their ballots. They will then drive out the back of the building, park their car and fill out their ballots, using their own pen or a disposable golf pencil provided by the town. They will then drop off their ballots with election officials as they drive out of the complex.
Town Moderator Deborah Fauver said with open garage bays and brisk weather expected, "it will be a long day for the 20 to 30 poll workers who are taking a risk in the cold" to make the elections happen.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the election was postponed from April 14 to May 12 and residents have been encouraged to vote absentee.
Many residents seem to have heeded to that advice, with nearly 1,000 voters requesting absentee ballots. Typically, Conway's elections bring out 1,200-1,500 voters.
But when Chairman David Weathers sought to remind the public, who can now lives stream the selectmen's meetings on the "Town of Conway, NH" Facebook page or on Valley Vision, of the deadline for returning absentee ballots, confusion ensued about whether that deadline is next Monday or Tuesday.
"We gotta clarify that," Weathers said.
Town Clerk Louise Inkell said if someone wishes to vote using the ballot box at the town hall entrance they must do so by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 11.
However, the absolute deadline for voting absentee is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.
Those who seek to vote absentee on Tuesday would need to have their ballot brought to the polling place (town garage) by 5 p.m. However, the voter would need someone acting on their behalf to deliver the ballot to the polls.
"The point of an absentee ballot was that they do not want to be at the polling location," said Inkell.
The person delivering the ballot must show identification and sign an affidavit.
As of Tuesday's meeting, the clerk's office has received about 925 absentee ballot requests, of which about 225 have been returned.
"So there's a lot to come in between now and Monday or Tuesday at the election," said Inkell.
Fauver is hoping most of those ballots don't wait until Tuesday.
"I'm asking that people please return those absentee votes by 5 p.m. on Monday out of respect for the poll workers and minimizing the number of people at the polling location on Tuesday," she said.
Also it is not to late to get an absentee ballot.
Election officials will be at Conway Town Hall, 1634 E Main St. in Center Conway on Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon, and Monday, 3-5 p.m., to to assist voters to pick up or drop off ballots. Fauver recommended, however, that if you have not filled out a request for a ballot, you do so online before heading over to town hall.
On April 28, Holmes suggested that the following articles to add money to capital reserve funds should be defeated: No. 9, $500,000 for infrastructure reconstruction; No. 10, $200,000 for highway equipment; No. 11, $160,000 for solid waste equipment; No. 12, $80,000 for landfill expansion; No. 13, $350,000 for maintenance of town buildings and facilities; No. 14, $95,000 for maintenance of facilities leased by the town; No. 16, $7,000 for recreation department vehicles; and No. 17, $70,000 for police vehicles.
This would create a savings of nearly $1.4 million and would knock 80 cents off what the tax rate would be if they passed.
Selectmen on April 28 didn't take a vote of support on Holmes' idea but allowed him to promote his idea.
Sun columnist William Marvel took selectmen to task for declining to take a clear stand on Holmes' proposal. He did so in a Tuesday column titled "SOS from Conway."
"In an uncharacteristically lame response, the selectmen failed to act on his suggestion — floating what sounded like little more than excuses to avoid making a decision, said Marvel.
Weathers reacted to Marvel without mentioning him by name.
"We did not take an official vote on this," said Weathers. "And I thought it was pretty clear how we felt. But this person felt that we should have had one or he wanted to have one."
Holmes, Tuesday said that one piece of good news is that Gov. Chris Sununu found $40 million in federal aid that could be used to pay for COVID-19-related expenses. Conway is eligible for up to $240,000 but Holmes said he isn't sure Conway will rack up that much expense. To date, the town probably has only had between $10,000 and $20,000 in COVID-19 expenses.
At the end of the discussion, selectmen all agreed that they should endorse the idea of defeating the articles that Holmes listed.
"Taking a gut check on these projects (articles) for one year, tells the taxpayers we have their best interests at heart," said Selectman Steve Porter.
This year's ballot has several contested races. Incumbent selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and Weathers are being challenged by Robert Nelson.
For budget committee there is a six-way race for four seats. The candidates are incumbents David Jensen, James LeFebvre and Michael Tetreault and challengers are Erik Corbett, Peter Donohoe and Bob Drinkhall.
For planning board there is a five-way race for two seats between incumbents Ray Shakir and Steven Steiner and challengers Earl Sires IV, Ailie Byers and Michael Fougere.
For police commissioner there is a two-way race for one seat between incumbent Rodney King and challenger Ted Phillips.
Articles of note:
• Article 3 allows for solar collection as an approved land use or approved use by special exception.
• Article 6 is petitioned by the Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition to create an affordable housing ordinance.
• Article 8 calls for raising and appropriating $750,000 to finance the Main Street construction project. Most of this money will be reimbursed by the state.
• Article 24 calls for up to $25,000 to be spent on a short term rental inventory.
• Article 27 calls for $160,000 for the purpose of maintenance of buildings and facilities leased by the town.
• Article 29 would allow keno to be played in town.
• Article 30 authorizes the selectmen to sell the town's former recreation facility formerly known as the old Pine Tree School located at 1808 East Main Street.
• Article 42, by petition, calls for the town to ask for an independent commission to redraw the state's political map.
