DENMARK, Maine — For over two decades, the Torres family has asked the public for help finding their beloved Angel “Tony” Torres, who disappeared in 1999. They remain “forever hopeful” that one day a lead will bring them closure.
Tony was last seen on South Street in Biddeford, Maine, the night of May 21, 1999, a Friday. He was a 21-year-old junior at Framingham State College in Massachusetts.
Tony grew up in Denmark. In Maine, he was known as Tony but when he went off to college, he went by Angel.
Angel’s parents, Ramona and Narciso Torres of Denmark, Maine, have been asking for help in solving their son’s case ever since he disappeared. They have a $20,000 reward for information in the case and also created a scholarship fund to keep Tony’s name in people’s awareness.
Every May, the Torres family makes a public appeal led by Ramona, for anyone with information to disclose it.
On Tuesday afternoon, she met with the Sun to do just that. Accompanying her was son Jamel, 35, of North Conway and, via Facetime, her other son other son, Luis, 48, of Wakefield.
“I’m always hoping, and always hopeful that somebody would see our interview or just see our faces and know the pain that our family has been through,” said Ramona. “I’m forever hopeful that somebody will step up” and tell them what happened to Tony.
The family members say they press on not only to find out what happened but also because they want to keep Tony’s memory alive.
“We love to talk about Tony,” she said.
Jamel Torres, who is Conway’s Director of Planning, recalls being the younger brother who liked to tag along with his older siblings. He was only 12 when Tony went missing. He recalled Tony as being a “fun, adventurous person” and said he thinks about Tony on a daily basis especially during significant family events.
Like the rest of his family, Jamel wants closure.
“It’s just really exhausting,” he said. “It is exhausting and frustrating.”
The Torres family fondly remember Tony’s big smile and how he rooted for the New York Yankees despite growing up in Maine. Another quirk that made Tony unique was his desire to keep his shoes spotless and how he had an interest in clothes and sporting apparel.
“He did look good, is what I remember,” said Jamel, adding he still has Tony’s Vince Carter basketball jersey.
Luis, who was interviewed by video through his mother’s phone, said Tony was his best friend growing up. He said they used to play football and baseball in their backyard and cheered each other on during organized sports events.
“He always supported me, and I always supported him,” said Luis.
Luis added that he knows how to cut hair and that Tony, who was going to school for business, wanted to help Luis open a barber shop.
“We had dreams and plans with each other,” said Luis, who now works as a contractor for SAU 101.
Maine State Police are keen on solving the case as well.
“Maine State Police detectives would be interested in talking to anyone who has information about Angel’s disappearance,’’ said Maj. Scott Gosselin on Tuesday. “We are confident there are people in the community who have the right information to help us bring a successful resolution for the Torres family. We just need those people to be courageous and come forward.”
State Police have a web page dedicated to Angel.
“Investigators from the Maine State Police believe foul play was involved,” said Maine State Police. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit South along with the Unsolved Homicide Unit have been following and developing leads for more than 20 years.”
Ramona hopes that the killer’s heart will soften with time and one day that person will confess or a key witness will reveal what he or she knows.
“All we are asking is, put yourself in our shoes and when you put your son or your daughter to bed think of us and what it’s like for us not having that anymore,” said Ramona whose voice trembled with emotion. “He will never be a father. We lost out. He was taken away from us.”
She has long wished to bring Tony’s remains to the family’s garden beside their Denmark home where her mother’s ashes were scattered. The family will gather there Saturday to remember him.
Since 2002, the Torres family have kept Angel’s memory alive by giving out a $500 scholarship to a graduated senior from Bonny Eagle High School, and since 2006 there has been another scholarship for Fryeburg Academy students.
The idea came about when Narciso worked as a teacher at Bonny Eagle Middle School with a woman named Wendy Larson who had the idea of starting the Angel “Tony” Torres Scholarship Fund by collecting 5-cent returnable bottles.
They have also extended the bottle collecting effort to Home 2 Suites by Hilton in North Conway, where Ramona has worked part-time as a breakfast server since October 2021 after retiring from MSAD 61.
Home 2 Suites Front Officer Manager Kim Lyman said the hotel participates to not only help Ramona but also the community.
“It’s important to have scholarships,” she said. “And what better way than to collect recyclables and help gain some money for that cause,” she said.
Fryeburg Academy graduate Jarrett Ensor (Class of 2021) is the most recent Fryeburg Academy recipient from the fund. He is attending Washington County Community College in Calais, Maine. He is studying heavy equipment operations. He graduates on Friday.
“It helped me out with my plan for the future,” said Ensor, adding the scholarship helped with tuition and books. “I am very appreciative.”
Anyone with information about Angel’s disappearance is encouraged to call Maine State Police at (800) 228-0857 or (207) 624-7076 for out-of-state calls.
If you wish to donate towards his scholarship please send a check to Norway Savings Bank, Fryeburg, ME 04037, Attn: Angel “Tony” Torres Scholarship Fund.
