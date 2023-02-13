village

Conway Village Fire District Commissioner’s chair Steve Bamsey (center) speaks at an Aug. 18 meeting about district dissolution. Bamsay is flanked by commissioners Mike DiGregorio (left) and Tom Buco. Buco said he will abstain today on the dissolution article vote. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — At a meeting set for tonight at 7 p.m. at the Conway Village Fire Station, village fire district commissioners will hold a public hearing, then decide whether to move forward with a warrant article to dissolve the district.

If two out of the three commissioners approve it, the article will be placed on the warrant for the March 14 village district annual meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.