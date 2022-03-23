CONWAY — Challenger Cassie Capone and incumbents Ryan Wallace and Joe Lentini are vying for two three-year seats on the Conway School Board. Voting takes place on Tuesday, April 12 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the town garage in Center Conway. Here are their profiles.
CASSIE CAPONE
I have been lucky enough to call the valley home my whole life. Surrounded by an amazing family and community. Growing up in a small town and attending the schools my grandparents did means something to me. My husband, Al Capone, and I attended schools here in SAU 9. I currently work at Debony Salon in Jackson as a licensed cosmetologist and aesthetician. I also serve as our salon manager.
My husband owns and operates Alnor power equipment in Center Conway. We are a blended family with three amazing children.
Our oldest son graduated Eagle Academy in 2020 and is now serving his country in the U.S. Navy working on nuclear subs. Our 16-year-old daughter is a junior at Kennett and currently achieving high honors. Our youngest son is a freshman at Kennett and a member of the chess club. We reside in North Conway with our springer spaniel Chase.
I believe the key role of a school board member is to work collectively to review, research and consult what is in the best interest of our students, teachers and community.
It is important to me that we come together and listen to one another. Only when working together can we find what is truly in the best interests of our students. By doing this, we teach our children how to effectively communicate.
What issues are important to you?
I am running for school board because over the last year I’ve watched as our children have struggled, our teachers feel undervalued and our parents feel like their voices don’t matter.
As a mother of three very different children, I believe you cannot measure a student by test scores alone.
How has the school board done in dealing with the pandemic?
I’d like to think if I was working with the board we would have spent more time listening, researching and coming up with solutions that work for this community. I would like to think we would have spent less time sowing seeds of division and discontent.
What is your position on Critical Race Theory?
When you asked me my position on Critical Race Theory I didn’t have one. I asked myself what is the curriculum? Is there a curriculum? I did my research and to be honest I found it intriguing. I believe it should be an elective in the high school alongside theology. There needs to be open and honest conversation and debate. It is a class that I would be interested in taking.
What goals do you have over the next three years?
Over the next three years, I hope to play a part in improving our education program for all students either through trade school or college AP courses. I hope to help make the Mount Washington Valley a place where people want to raise their families.
JOE LENTINI
I live in Conway with my wife, Ruth, and we have two children, Dominic and Matteo, who graduated from Kennett High School. I grew up in the Boston area as the child of Italian immigrants. I moved to Conway permanently in 1976. My life revolves around my wife and my children, climbing and the mountains I love.
What skills do you feel you can bring to the position?
The most important skill I bring to the board is listening. I am an active listener. I don’t go into any meetings with the thought there is only one way to go. I listen to what each person has to say. I may or may not respond after that. Also, I’m organized. This is critical because we have so much work and limited time.
Test scores are important as a way to see where students are in relation to other students. It also shows us areas where we need to examine our curriculum and its delivery to see if we can help students achieve a higher standard. That said, focusing on just test scores doesn’t tell us the performance of the student going forward.
In our schools now we are transitioning to a competency-based evaluation system and away from a purely standards-based evaluation system. Portfolios are developed where material created by the student demonstrate competency in the area being evaluated. Short answer, I am concerned about our test scores, but I believe our team is actively looking at ways to improve them.
How has the school board done in dealing with the pandemic?
It’s easy to look back at the last two years, at the decisions we might have approached differently. But as a whole, I believe we provided the best education possible at the time to our students.
The transition to remote learning needed to be accomplished quickly and it was difficult — for the staff but even more difficult for the students. That following summer, a large group of parents, teachers, administrators, school board members and members of the medical community, 50 or more, had countless meetings and did the work that gave us a plan to allow our students to come back to the classroom. We listened to science to help us make the decisions.
What is your position on Critical Race Theory?
My personal point of view on Critical Race Theory is that no subject should be off the table. Our schools should be allowed to teach the full history of the United States and the world. Everything we have done in this country, historically, it’s not necessarily what we would do today.
There are many uncomfortable subjects that students need to be aware of. Subjects like the Holocaust or slavery need to be dealt with. That’s said, I don’t think there’s anything to be gained by making a student feel guilty about something that happened in the past that they had nothing to do with. I don’t see anything gained by making a student feel uncomfortable or ashamed about their heritage.
What goals do you have over the next three years?
Over the next three years, my goals are to review and upgrade our curriculum; to seriously look at our facilities and determine what we need for space, what our community expects of our configuration of schools; to constantly strive to hire the most qualified candidates to work in our district.
There are so many factors that determine a student’s performance but the most important is the person who is in front of them in the classroom. Potential new staff continues to have trouble finding affordable housing in our valley, and this remains a serious challenge.
RYAN WALLACE
I have been a Conway resident for eight years and an officer for the Conway Police Department for over 14, two years as the School Resource Officer. I graduated from Fryeburg Academy and served in the Army after high school. I then completed my associate's degree in criminal justice. I am also a Realtor with Saco Valley Real Estate and volunteer as a youth coach when opportunities arise.
I am running for school board as I truly value education. As a taxpayer, a husband of a teacher (MSAD 72) and a father of two children in the Conway school system I have a vested interest in the future of the Conway School District.
What skills do you feel you can bring to the position?
As a police officer, I am often involved in situations that need some form of resolution and most of the time one side is not happy about that resolution. This requires me to hear multiple sides of a story, process that information, possibly do my own research and eventually form an opinion on a course of action. I then have to deliver that plan to the parties involved.
What issues are important to you?
One issue important to me is the rising health insurance costs. I am hopeful that we can start having conversations with other insurance providers to still provide employees with quality insurance but receive better rates.
I am also looking forward to the conversation about the facilities use. In my short time on the facilities committee, it has been eye-opening to see the cost of repairs and continued maintenance. I would also like to engage in debate and review of student use of cellphones during the school day.
How has the school board done in dealing with the pandemic?
I think the school board but more importantly, the schools' administrations did a great job through the pandemic. The decision was made in the summer of 2020 that the goal was to have in-person instruction for our students and that remained the primary goal throughout the past two years.
Did I agree with all of the decisions? No, I did not, but I understood that following the CDC guidelines aided the district's creation of policies that could be generally supported. I stated my opinion several times in the fall about making masks optional and I still support that decision.
What is your position on Critical Race Theory?
The original theory surrounding CRT is that racism is ingrained in all systems of our society. I am not a believer that racism is prevalent across society.
Are there racist individuals in this country? Of course there are, but I do not believe that it is a systemic problem with race across every fabric of our society. I believe that we should teach all aspects of American history and have open conversations about some horrific racial events that have taken place in our history and let the students form their own opinions regarding the outcomes of those events.
What goals do you have over the next three years?
If elected I hope to work to make sixth grade at Kennett Middle School a reality. I would also like to work on coming up with other ways to save money on health insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.