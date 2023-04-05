By Brian Fitzgerald. special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — The Mount Washington Observatory’s weather station on Pine Street in North Conway showed this March was a snowier and warmer-than-normal end to winter.
Daily maximum temperatures may have averaged near-normal; however, daily minimum temperatures averaged more than 5 degrees warmer than normal. The minimum temperature of 17 was just 3 degrees below the average daily minimum temperature for comparison. March 2023 made for good maple syruping conditions with the vast majority of days through the month see-sawing above and below the freezing mark each day.
Snowfall was plentiful for the month at 30.1 inches accumulating, with the lion’s share falling in the first week. While not quite record-setting, the total for the month was more than a foot above normal, and just one significant storm away from the snowiest March on record (40.9 inches in 2001).
March featured the highest snow depth of the winter with a maximum of 27 inches on the ground on the morning of March 5. As warmer temperatures and a stronger March sun came into the picture, snow on the ground quickly dwindled to zero by month’s end, with snow hanging on in the shaded Whitaker Woods nearby. Snowfall for the season is now 86.0 inches, putting North Conway ahead of the season’s normal total of 84 inches. April averages 4.5 inches of snow as well. While the snowfall season is not quite done, winter 2022-2023 is the first near-or-above-normal winter since 2018-19.
Here are the past several winters for comparison: 2015-16: 41.0 inches; 2016-17: 118.3 inches; 2017-18: 101.8 inches; 2018-19: 99.9 inches; 2019-20: 73.9 inches; 2020-21: 44.8 inches; 2021-22: 62.0 inches; 2022-23: 86.0 inches (still in progress).
Average maximum temperature: for the month: 42.5 (+0.8).
Average minimum temperature: 25.8 (+5.4).
Mean temperature: 34.2 (+3.1).
Maximum temperature for the month: 53 on March 21-22 and 27-28.
Minimum temperature for the month: 17 on the March 19-20.
Precipitation: 2.92 inches (0.75 inches below normal).
Greatest in 24 hours: 0.63 inches (on March 3-4).
Snowfall: 30.1 inches (14.2 inches above normal).
Snowfall this season: 86.0 inches (6.5 inches above normal).
Maximum snow depth this month: 27 inches on the morning of March 5.
Average wind speed: 2.2 mph.
Peak gust and direction: 29.8 mph from the northwest on March 6.
Period of observation: 8 a.m.
Thirty-year climate normals based on averages from 1991-2020.
Access to climate normals for stations across the country are available at ncei.noaa.gov/access/us-climate-normals/
Brian Fitzgerald is director of education for the Mount Washington Observatory.
