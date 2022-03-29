CONWAY — Thieves stole two catalytic converters and attempted to take a third from handicapped-accessible school buses, the SAU 9 superintendent told the Sun on Tuesday morning.
Catalytic converters are emission control devices containing valuable metals.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said the thefts were discovered at about 6 a.m. Tuesday. The targeted vehicles were Conway School District-owned buses parked by the Town Garage in Center Conway.
“That was not a good way to start the day,” said Richard, who noted that now none of the three handicapped accessible buses is currently operable.
Transportation Director Gredel Shaw said: “Our students that were impacted are scattered across five different schools. We contacted parents this morning asking for help getting their children to school, some were transported on big buses and we had the Bartlett small bus on standby.
Richard said that “Town of Conway mechanics are working to address the issue as quickly as possible, and hopefully we will be able to put at least one of the buses back in commission. In the meantime, we are coordinating with bus drivers and families to ensure that students are transported to and from school safely.”
Shaw said the thefts were “so disappointing” and “very low.”
She said that “everyone chipped in to help organize and get kids to school.
“It’s a huge hardship on the students and their families who depend on specialized transportation to get to and from school each day.”
Shaw said she heard the thefts were discovered when the buses didn’t sound right as they were started up. A driver saw pipes hanging from under the small buses.
Public Works Director Andrew Smith said no damage was detected to any other town-owned vehicles and that the town will work with SAU 9 to add cameras around the public works facility.
Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott said the buses were parked outside during the time of the crime.
Kelley-Scott said that anyone with information about catalytic converter thefts is encouraged to call police at (603) 356-5715.
Conway police logs show there have been other catalytic converter and gas thefts this month. On Monday, a catalytic converter was reported stolen on Towle Road, and last Friday, someone on East Main Street reported their gas was siphoned from their vehicle.
On March 17, a converter theft was reported from a company vehicle at the Spectrum office on Eastman Road.
