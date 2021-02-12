IT’S PRESIDENTS WEEK, and despite the impeachment proceedings and general polarization of the country politically, there is no dispute concerning snow conditions in Mount Washington Valley, thanks to 17 inches of snow this month and continued cold temperatures for snowmaking.
The further great news is that it looks like we are in store for some more snow to improve conditions even more.
So, it will be a snowy but different February Vacation week, due to procedures put in place as part of state and CDC pandemic protocols.
“The trend of people wanting to get out and ski this winter continues into the Presidents Day weekend and February vacation week without pause,” notes Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski NH, based in Conway.
She added that ski areas are reporting that their daily tickets are sold out for the upcoming weekend and week, "so it’s really important that anyone who is thinking of taking a last-minute ski trip to first do their homework and find out whether there are any additional tickets available.”
The “Know Before You Go” protocol applies not only to tickets but really to all aspects of ski area operations. Some people have gotten creative with this concept of booting up in the parking lots by bringing camp chairs, small rugs or mats and their own picnic lunches to really enhance the tailgating concept.
“People should know that all ski areas have food and beverage options, but those do vary by resort,” said Keeler.
“Some have online or app ordering and pickup, others have inside dining with advanced reservations, and still others have limited base lodge seating. People should know, too, that masks or face coverings are required! This includes in lift lines, on the chairlift, and certainly inside any lodges. And other services such as ski lessons and rentals are available, but typically these require advanced reservations as well.”
Go to skinh.com for information, or go directly to the resort's website.
“With good planning, skiers and riders are a lot more likely to have a great visit,” said Keeler.
Shannon Dunfey-Ball, Ski NH’s business manager, said: "The recent snow events have set us up for a great vacation week for our guests. However, with the many protocols in place, we urge everyone to go to SkiNH.com or individual ski area websites to see what their operation guidelines are, especially regarding advance online ticket sales as I know there are several areas that are already sold out or close to it this first vacation week weekend.”
Here was the outlook as of Friday, with all areas offering machine groomed packed powder.
ALPINE
• BLACK MOUNTAIN (blackmt.com; 603-383-4490): Open with 38 of 45 trails (20 groomed) and four of five lifts: Lostbo Cabin open. Today’s recommended route: East Bowl to Hi Road to Black Beauty to Lower Black Beauty. Uphill route is designated to Black Beauty Trail.
• BRETTON WOODS (brettonwoods.com; 603-278-3320): All 63 trails and 35 glades and six of 10 lifts; 35 miles of terrain open. Stickney T-Bar running. plenty of glades in Rosebrook Canyon and West Mountain that are riding great. Dip into the trees wherever you can today if you're an expert. For cord cruisers, take Fabyan's Express or Oscar Barron's. Beginners can take High Ridge to Outer Bounds to Avalon to Crawford Ridge for a long run of over 2 miles.
• CRANMORE (cranmore.com; 603-356-5543): Open with 44 of 57 trails and three of seven lifts and Tubing Park. Packed powder. Extended hours, Feb. 13-20, with lifts running 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. except for the South Quad, which will also run from 4-8 p.m. for night skiing (night skiing is offered with limited terrain open off the South Quad chairlift only and access to up to 5ive beginer/beginner-intermediate trails and one terrain park). Tubing hours:, Feb. 13-20: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 21.
Reminder: all tickets must be purchased online.
• KING PINE (kingpine.com; 603-367-8896): One hundred percent open (all 17 trails and all five lifts); lifts open 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for holiday week. Pine Meadows Tubing Park 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Purity Spring Resort XC & Snowshoe Reserve trails and Tohko Dome Ice Skating Rink open, too.
• SADDLEBACK (saddlebackmaine.com; 207-864-5671): Now 100 percent open with all 68 trails and all three lifts. Located in Rangeley, Maine, Saddleback reopened in December after a five-year hiatus with an overhauled lodge, new chairlift and protocols aimed at keeping skiers safe in a pandemic. Driving distance from North Conway: 115 miles, following the U.S. 2 route (2 hours, 33 minutes). Be sure to check them out and tell ‘em The Sun sent ya!
CROSS-COUNTRY
• BEAR NOTCH (bearnotchskitouring.com; 603-374-2277): Excellent terrain open throughout the network with this week’s snow and grooming. Ski lessons by appointment. 40 kilometers of skiing and snowshoeing open. Recommended: “It’s all so good, everything open is the best: Yates Farm or the Village Loop for intermediates and the scenic Saco Trails everyone loves. It’s such a groomable, high-quality snow that people are saying each day they can’t believe but it is ‘the best skiing of the year every day,’ they are saying,” said co-owner/co-operator Doug Garland Friday.
• BRETTON WOODS NORDIC (brettonwoods.com; 603-278-3328: 40 of 56 trails with 30 tracked and 39 skate groomed and 72.9 of 99.7 kilometers open.
• GREAT GLEN TRAILS (greatglentrails.com; 603-466-2333): 15 of 45 kilometers of classic groomed; 18 of 45 km skate groomed. 45 km snowshoeing. SnowCoach and tubing open; fat biking as well.
• JACKSON SKI TOURING (jacksonxc.org; 603-383-9355): 97.5 km open with 50 km classic and 50 km skate-groomed open. Every trail in the Ellis River Corridor has been groomed in the past few days. Trail loop of the day: Ellis River south and north.
• MWV SKI TOURING (mwvskitouring.org; 603-356-9920): 45 kilometers open single track and skate-groomed and 45 km snowshoe and 2 km fat biking in Whitaker Woods and Powerline. Trail passes are available only at the Touring Center at Ragged Mountain Equipment. Saturday guided snowshoe walks through March 13, departing from the touring center at Ragged Mountain Equipment at 1 p.m.; weekly snowshoe yoga, Sundays through March 14, departing from touring center at 10 a.m. Rentals available at Great American Ski Renting Company (603-356-6040) and REI Coop (603-356-0475).
• 100-ACRE WOOD (believeinbooks.org/trail-system; 604-356-9980): All trails skate-groomed, others tracked. Half-mile Storybook Trail: “Penguin Problems” by Jory John.
• THE RESERVE AT PURITY SPRING (kingpine.com; 603-367-8896): Purity Spring Resort XC & Snowshoe has 16 km open for groomed skiing and 20 km for snowshoeing.
