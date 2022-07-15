CONWAY — You call that a lake?
Newcomers can be forgiven for thinking upon first sight that the body of water in front of the town beach off Mill Street is all of Conway Lake.
According to lake host Wendy Pope of the Conway Lake Conservation Association, who’s tasked with keeping invasive species out of the lake, “Yes, people ask us: Is this Conway Lake? And we tell them, yep, you’re looking at it — but then we add that once you get through the neck it gets really big.”
But those mistaken first impressions aren’t entirely off the mark. Because Conway Lake was once, in fact, a pond, Walker’s Pond, before it was dammed, first for industrial purposes and later for recreational uses.
The history of the lake was the topic du jour Tuesday night at the Conway Historical Society’s monthly meeting in Conway Village.
Speakers included CHS president Ken Rancourt, whose hilltop home in South Conway has distant views of the lake; CHS Vice President Brian P. Wiggin, who lives right on the lake next to Burbank Cove; Sue West, who with late husband Howard West lived on a point just east of the town beach; and Kin Earle of South Conway, whose late mother Nancy Earle, along with the late Chet Lucy and Thad Thorne and Brad Boynton of Jackson and South Conway, founded the Walker’s Pond Water Conservation Society (now Conway Lake Conservation Association) in 1960 to protect the lake.
“It was a great meeting,” said Rancourt, noting that nearly 30 people showed up to learn more about the lake’s history.
Rancourt and his wife, Jane, along with West and Wiggin recently gathered to talk about the lake at Wiggin’s dock, where a cooling breeze blew in from the south across the lake from the Eaton end and created small waves.
In nearby Dolloff Cove, a pair of loons could be seen (and heard) with their baby chick.
The Loon Preservation Committee of Moultonborough collaborates with the Conway Lake Conservation Association and volunteers to safeguard the loons, who generally hatch a new brood just prior to the Fourth of July.
Commenting on the haunting presence of the loons, Wiggin said, “The loons are part of what makes Conway Lake so special.
“As my late mother-in-law Mary (Garland) Turgeon once said when she came to visit, it wasn’t until we heard a loon’s cry in the middle of the night that she said, ‘That’s what’s been missing: the loons! Now, we’re home.’”
In addition to the loons, wildlife includes eagles, herons, bobcats, deer and snakes, stinkpot turtles, painted turtles and snapping turtles. Fish species present include largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, bluegill, pumpkinseed sunfish, white perch, yellow perch, Atlantic salmon and chain pickerel.
Wiggin, a Conway native whose ancestors have been in the area since the 1750s, remarked that before it was seen as a summer attraction, the lake “did have the stigma of being ‘Walker’s Pond,’ with an industrial millworks connotation.
“Even as a kid growing up in Conway, I would hear, ‘Who would want to build a place on Walker’s Pond?’” he said. His former wife Nancy Garland’s grandparents built the cottage that Wiggin’s father Ralph later moved up the property to become their garage and built the structure that serves as Wiggin’s home on the same footprint lakeside.
Now, of course, Conway Lake is a highly sought-after vacation retreat with year-round homes as well.
One might suppose that it was for recreational interests that the pond was transformed into a larger lake by raising the water depth at the dam by some 12 feet.
Not so, according to Rancourt. Greater depth equaled more power for the mills.
“As soon as they started putting mills in, they needed more water power. And to get that you raise the dam and the water level,” he explained.
The name change came later. According to Rancourt’s research, various names have been used for the 1,316-acre body of water that now has a maximum depth of 45 feet.
Great Saco Pond. Saco 6-Mile Pond. Walker’s Pond. Gould’s Pond. And, presently, Conway Lake.
“It was changed after 1900 because of tourism — you know, less millwork and more relaxation. You can’t get someone to come to a pond, but ‘Let’s go to a lake’,” said Rancourt, who before retirement served as summit operations director for the non-profit Mount Washington Observatory.
According to Wiggin, one of the first summer homes on the lake was built by late Cranmore developer Harvey D. Gibson’s Uncle Charles Gibson near Scribner’s Point.
Eastern Slope Inn proprietor Joe Berry since the 1980s has owned a home on the point, built by a Boston resident in 1912, and located across from Wiggin’s dock. That area in front of Wiggin’s is shallow for 20-30 yards. Wiggin says he has been told it was once a racetrack area for horses prior to the damming of the lake, which flooded the fields.
Several places on the lake bear the name of early land owners, including Dolloff Cove, Burbank Cove, Walker Island, Willey Brook and Allard Cove.
Several of those settlers are buried in the Conway Centre cemetery located off Mill Street and Route 113, which Wiggin has been helping to maintain.
There were other early settlers, of course. At Tuesday night’s talk, Rancourt in his Powerpoint presentation noted that an indigenous settlement of the Sokoki was probably once located at the site of today’s town beach and Dolloff Cove. Arrowheads have been found there. Rancourt said the Sokokis likely abandoned the site around 1615 when there was an epidemic of smallpox in the native population.
The Walkers came later. In Ruth Horne and Janet M.Hounsell’s book, “Conway, New Hampshire 1765-1997,” late Conway Lake resident Dr. James Andrews is quoted from a paper he presented to the historical society in 1960 as noting that the Walker family came from nearby Fryeburg, Maine.
“About 1765 (the year that the town of Conway was incorporated), Capt. Timothy Walker had a grist mill and saw mill at the outlet of the pond (today’s dam and town beach/boat ramp). By 1768, several other families were living in the vicinity under Maine grants. Among those mentioned were the two Dolloffs and two or three Walkers,” Andrews is quoted as saying.
Rancourt added to the story, noting, “Col. Frye (a Maine grantee who started Fryeburg) thought that the pond was in his territory. He paid Capt. Walker $510 (a lot of money in those days) to build a grist mill and a saw mill for him at the outflow, beginning about 1763 and functioning about two years.
“The pond was originally thought to be located in Fryeburg, but after much contention, the lines were resurveyed, resulting in the pond being in Conway,” Rancourt said.
“As Walker was already there, in 1765-66, the town of Conway granted Walker about 100 acres of land — 50 acres on either side of the Mill Stream,” he said.
Rancourt said finding out whether Walker ever paid Col. Joseph Frye for the mills would make a great research project for someone.
At any rate, Walker’s farm came to be known as the Mill Farm.
Further historical information can be gleaned from a paper written as part of his College for Lifelong Learning (now Granite State College) course by late friend and fellow history enthusiast Glenn Campbell, who died in 2010.
His paper, “The History of the Great Saco Pond,” tells more about that Fryeburg-Conway land dispute and the mills. Excerpts are used with permission from his wife, Judith Boulay Campbell.
“All of the lumber for the first frame houses in Fryeburg and Conway was milled on the up and down saw (at Walker’s mills),” Campbell wrote.
“In 1786, Ezekiel Walker took over the mills from his father, Timothy, who, at age 75, was too old to operate them. Business at the Mill Farm began to expand and Ezekiel Walker, shortly thereafter, sold a parcel of land on the north side of the millstream to Caleb Swan who built a fulling (sheep wool) mill and opened a clothing store on the northern side of the dam.
“At the Conway town meeting in 1788 there arose the question of setting up an iron works here in town. Maj. Stephen Webster of Center Conway answered the call and by the year 1795 had an ironworks in operation at the northern end of the Mill Farm along the millstream,” Campbell wrote. “The mills, with the several small industries around them and several houses made up the community called Sodom.”
By 1808, Col. Thomas Cutts, had bought nearly all of the houses and businesses on the 100-acre Mill Farm. In 1812, the town built a stone bridge over the millstream, Campbell notes.
Campbell writes that in the 1870s, Henry B. Cotton purchased the entire Mill Farm at Sodom.
“He kept all of the mills, the sawmill, the gristmill, the blacksmith shop and the cooper shop open. On a knoll east of the mills he built a two-story white house with a stable. The house still stands there today across the street from the Town Beach,” wrote Campbell.
He adds that Cotton — who is among those buried in the Conway Centre cemetery — went on to open a box factory in which were manufactured packing cases, piano backs and salt boxes and employed about 20 men.
The Portland and Ogdensburg Railroad passed through Center Conway in 1870, and a spur line was built to Cotton’s Mills.
In addition, from 1870 until the turn of the century was a time of tremendous growth in the hotel industry in North Conway.
“There was an enormous need for lumber and for stone cutting. Millions of board feet of lumber were cut around the lake. The logs would be tied together into rafts and then towed by the little steamboat, The Nokomis, down to the outlet at Cotton’s Mills where it was then milled and sent by train to North Conway. The men of Goshen, many of who were stonecutters or carpenters all worked on the construction of these hotels,” wrote Campbell.
He noted that during this time a few new roads were opened. Some road names were changed. Swamp Road, which runs along the northeast shore, was changed to the Low Road. Today, it is called Brownfield Road.
Old Goshen Road was renamed the High Road and today is called Old Goshen Road in some spots and Davis Hill Road in others.
One of the Goshen farms that took boarders was the Atherton Farm in South Conway (later home to late Attitash president Thaddeus Thorne, who also ran a saw mill there — one can look from Wiggin’s dock today to the southeast and see the cut outlines of the farm’s fields).
As Wiggin, Rancourt and Earle discussed at Tuesday night’s presentation, among the first recorded guests at the Atherton farm was “Little Women” author Louisa May Alcott and some of her family.
They stayed there during the 1870s, and in fact two chapters in her book “Eight Cousins,” published in 1875, are about her vacations in Goshen. Earle said old photos of the area show that in those days, the treeless pastures went down to the shoreline.
As for the mill operations, according to Rancourt, there were several owners over the years. “People write that so-and-so owned the mill, but there were several mills so it can be confusing,” Rancourt said.
He said a few of those owners raised the level of the lake when they rebuilt the dam. “It’s unclear as to how many times in history the level of the lake was raised, but current knowledge says it was raised at least 12 feet. This caused, over time, many ‘islands’ to form although they were peninsulas connected to the shore in prior times.”
He also notes there were several fires at the mills, including in 1813 when the west side of the Mill Stream burned. After that he says there was limited activity until Ben Gould built a saw and grist mill there around 1838. In 1878-79, Gould sold to the aforementioned Capt. Cotton, who like his predecessors also raised the level of the lake.
In 1880, an electric generator was installed at the dam to provide lights for the saw mill.
At the time, an electric boat known as “The Loon” was constructed and traveled the lake — current dam water level overseer and avid diver Brad Gaudreault of Center Conway told the Sun he has seen the ghostly remains of the wooden boat in the channel near Scribner’s Point, resting in the water. (Sue West notes that her husband Howard built an electric boat in the early 2000s, christening it “The Loon,” in honor of the first vessel).
Cotton and a partner named Cummings rebuilt the mill in 1895. In 1913, Cotton’s Mills burned to the ground, never to be rebuilt. It was owned at the time of that fire by Henry Peare.
The public beach was added in 1952, deeded to the town from the Public Service Co. of New Hampshire.
With the success of the beach, the town added the boat launchthat selectmen today are hoping the state will help with rebuilding.
So that is some of the history about the pond that grew into a lake. And yes, that really is the lake that you see from the small town beach.
A boat ride or kayak paddle will confirm it to you, affording you a great view of Mount Chocorua to the west and Mount Washington to the north. Honest.
