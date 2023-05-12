From left: Andy Shaw, Dale Drew of Dale Drew Racing and Teen Center Coordinator Robby Moody hold up the hood of the No. 50 car that members of the community can sign this Saturday at Walmart in North Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The second Chip Kennett Teen Center Racing Raffle is underway. It's a great opportunity to own part of a race car and see your name circle the track at the White Mountain Motorsports Park in Lincoln on May 20, all while supporting the teen center at the Conway Recreation Department.
“We really want to thank Dale Drew for coming up with the idea and also the Friends of Conway Rec for sponsoring the raffle,” said Teen Center Coordinator Robby Moody. “It was a successful fundraiser last year and we’re thrilled that Dale wanted to do it again.”
For $10, you can sign your name on the hood of the No. 50 car owned by Dale Drew Racing and driven by Andy Shaw. The car will race in Lincoln on May 20, and according to Drew, the team “is starting to click” as the season starts to rev up.
Shaw, who teaches at Kennett High, has been driving competitively for the last 28 years. He is a five-time Pro All Stars Series Modified Series champion.
Following the race, everyone who signed the car will have their names put into a raffle with the winner to be drawn on Recreation Weekly (Valley Vision Channel 3). The winner gets the hood of the No. 50 car.
Moody and Drew hope to collect 500 or more signatures with all of the proceeds going to the teen center.
“Dale approached me and said, I got an idea how to make some money for us,” Todd Gallagher, assistant recreation director, explained last year. “If we could get 500 signatures that would be fantastic. We’re going to split the proceeds, half to Dale Drew Racing and half to the teen center.”
Drew has been a staunch supporter of both Conway Rec and the North Conway Community Center where he had coached youth baseball and basketball for several years. Over the past two years, at least two Wednesdays a month he volunteers and cooks dinner at the Chip Kennett Teen Center.
“We started talking about how we can make more money and what Todd needed at the center,” Drew said. “Then I had this idea and approached Todd, he liked the idea, and the snowball was small but now it’s much bigger.”
“Dale said, let's see if people will sign the hood for $10 bucks and we’ll split the money,” Gallagher said. “You come up and make a $10 donation, and that's going to get you to write your name on the hood and get you into the raffle for a chance to win the hood.”
The planned signing date is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when Moody and teen center members will have the hood and several different colored markers at the North Conway Walmart. Shaw and Drew will be racing the No. 50 at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford Maine.
“(Conway School Resource Officer) Brandon James won the hood in the raffle last year and donated back to the teen center where it hangs today,” Moody said.
The teen center is named after the late Chip Kennett, son of Theresa and Bayard Kennett of Conway. He died Jan. 17, 2015, from non-small-cell lung cancer at age 34 in Alexandria, Va.
If you are unable to make it to Saturday’s hood signing event, Moody says you can reach out to the recreation department at (603) 901-1139 to make an appointment to sign it.
