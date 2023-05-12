Teen Center - car hood fundraiser is Saturday

From left: Andy Shaw, Dale Drew of Dale Drew Racing and Teen Center Coordinator Robby Moody hold up the hood of the No. 50 car that members of the community can sign this Saturday at Walmart in North Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The second Chip Kennett Teen Center Racing Raffle is underway. It's a great opportunity to own part of a race car and see your name circle the track at the White Mountain Motorsports Park in Lincoln on May 20, all while supporting the teen center at the Conway Recreation Department.

“We really want to thank Dale Drew for coming up with the idea and also the Friends of Conway Rec for sponsoring the raffle,” said Teen Center Coordinator Robby Moody. “It was a successful fundraiser last year and we’re thrilled that Dale wanted to do it again.”

