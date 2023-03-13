CONWAY — Perfect springlike weather made for ideal conditions for the New England Ski Museum’s 26th Hannes Schneider Meister Cup at Cranmore Mountain Resort last Saturday, March 11.

The event featured a torchlight parade Friday night and opening ceremonies with full military colors in the morning presented by the 20th Special Forces of the Massachusetts National Guard’s Mountain training detachment. Special guests included valley Olympians Tyler Palmer and Leanne Smith; Hannes and Ludwina Schneider’s great-grandson Hannes; 10th Mountain Ski Troops of World War II descendants; Bavarian oompah music; a vintage ski fashion contest; a silent auction; and a two-run giant slalom race and well-attended ski history talk at the Eastern Slope Inn Sunday morning by E. John B. Allen.

