Fastest team was Team Eastern Mountain Sports in 2:26.90, followed by the White Rhinos in 2:28.51 and in third by Cranmore1 in 2:28.74. Team Eastern Mountain Sports (above) was comprised of Tim Simoneau, Adam Blais, Trevor Tasker, Jay Baldassare and Bond MacGillivray. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Taking top honors n the Vintage Ski Fashion Show at the 26th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup were (from left) Mike Beebe of the now defunct Tample Mountain Ski Area in first, followed by Martha Leich of north Conway in second and young Priscilla MacGillivray of Center Conway in third. (TM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Cranmore Mountain Resort General Manager Ben Wilcox (center) speaks during the opening ceremony at the 26th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup last Saturday. With him, from left: New England Ski Museum Board Vice President Tim Scott, Museum Executive Director Tim Whiton, 91-year-old local skier David Pope and Pope’s son, Doug. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Former Olympian Tyler Palmer of the Stan and Dan’s team skis down the course at the 26th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup at Cranmore Mountain in North Conway on March 11. (Palmer skied in the 1972 Olympics in Sapporo, Japan.,finishing ninth in slalom. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Bavarian Brothers play their rendition of "Edelweiss" during the opening ceremony at the 26th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup at Cranmore Mountain in North Conway on March 11. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Fastest team was Team Eastern Mountain Sports in 2:26.90, followed by the White Rhinos in 2:28.51 and in third by Cranmore1 in 2:28.74. Team Eastern Mountain Sports (above) was comprised of Tim Simoneau, Adam Blais, Trevor Tasker, Jay Baldassare and Bond MacGillivray. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Taking top honors n the Vintage Ski Fashion Show at the 26th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup were (from left) Mike Beebe of the now defunct Tample Mountain Ski Area in first, followed by Martha Leich of north Conway in second and young Priscilla MacGillivray of Center Conway in third. (TM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Cranmore Mountain Resort General Manager Ben Wilcox (center) speaks during the opening ceremony at the 26th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup last Saturday. With him, from left: New England Ski Museum Board Vice President Tim Scott, Museum Executive Director Tim Whiton, 91-year-old local skier David Pope and Pope’s son, Doug. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Former Olympian Tyler Palmer of the Stan and Dan’s team skis down the course at the 26th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup at Cranmore Mountain in North Conway on March 11. (Palmer skied in the 1972 Olympics in Sapporo, Japan.,finishing ninth in slalom. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Bavarian Brothers play their rendition of "Edelweiss" during the opening ceremony at the 26th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup at Cranmore Mountain in North Conway on March 11. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Perfect springlike weather made for ideal conditions for the New England Ski Museum’s 26th Hannes Schneider Meister Cup at Cranmore Mountain Resort last Saturday, March 11.
The event featured a torchlight parade Friday night and opening ceremonies with full military colors in the morning presented by the 20th Special Forces of the Massachusetts National Guard’s Mountain training detachment. Special guests included valley Olympians Tyler Palmer and Leanne Smith; Hannes and Ludwina Schneider’s great-grandson Hannes; 10th Mountain Ski Troops of World War II descendants; Bavarian oompah music; a vintage ski fashion contest; a silent auction; and a two-run giant slalom race and well-attended ski history talk at the Eastern Slope Inn Sunday morning by E. John B. Allen.
Allen spoke about the legacy of Austrian skimeister Hannes Schneider (1980-1955), who came to Cranmore in February 1939 after being held in custody in Germany for his anti-Nazi views.
Serving as master of ceremonies was George Cleveland, grandson of President Grover Cleveland, who was assisted by Tim Scott, vice president of the New England Ski Museum Board of Directors, and the museum’s executive director Tim Whiton and former executive director Jeff Leich.
Whiton said: “We had no huge hiccups, and we had 239 racers and 44 teams, which was 10 more teams than last year so we were very pleased.”
Referencing the fact that opening ceremonies were moved further north in front of the Skimobile Express lift, Whiton said: “We had to make some adjustments due to the ongoing construction at the base of Cranmore, but it all worked out — we are really looking forward to next year when the Fairbank Lodge will be completed and we’ll be back at the base for the awards and all.”
He gave a shout out to Cranmore’s staff as well as to all the volunteers led by Betty Newton and staff of the museum’s Eastern Slope Branch for their help.
Fastest male racer was Kamden Burke in 27 seconds, 1/99th of a second while 2010-14 Olympian Leanne Smith was fastest female in 29.21.
Fastest female junior was Delaney Vachon in 35.15 and Ray Gilmore IV was tops for the junior boys in 37.13, while Ray’s dad Ray Gilmore III was fastest 10th Mountain Division veteran in 40.45.
Fastest team was Team Eastern Mountain Sports in 2:26.90, followed by the White Rhinos in 2:28.51 and in third by Cranmore1 in 2:28.74.
Team Eastern Mountain Sports was comprised of Tim Simoneau, Trevor Tasker, Jay Baldassare, Bond MacGillivray and Adam Blais.
The White Rhinos had Kamden Burke, Carter Tasker, Rory Kelly, Aaron Cumashot and Cozy Mitchell. Team members of the Cranmore1 team were Tyler Haynes, Leanne Smith, Matt MacDonald, Cranmore Mountain Meisters race supervisor Kevin Hamlin and Kelli Bouthiette.
Magic 104 placed fourth in 2:30.23, comprised of John MacDougall, Colin Wroblewski, Kris Kebler, Dave Soroka and Joey Miller,
Placing fifth in 2:36.23 was Team Carroll Reed, comprised of Sean and Madison Doucette, descendants of late early Carroll Reed Eastern Slope Ski School instructor/Black Mountian ski school director J. Arthur Doucette; Stefan Karnopp, grandson of the late Kay and Carroll Reed; and Taryn Palmer, daughter of Donna Dawson and 1972 Olympian Tyler Palmer.
Oldest racer was David Pope, 91, of Madison, who started skiing at Cranmore in 1941, when Hannes Schneider was at the helm of the ski school. The Pope family had four generations represented at the race with three teams. They were recognized at the opening ceremonies for their commitment to skiing. Pope had a time of 46.31.
Ellen Eiremann, 80, was the oldest woman racer, winning her female 80-89 class with a time of 46.01.
U.S. Army veteran Capt. Ray Gilmore, now head of the Black Mountain Ski School, was the fastest military racer in 40.45.
Gilmore’s Team Black Mountain Veterans — 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits was tops among military teams in 3:01.46, followed by the 10th Mountian Division Vets in 3:06.67 and in third in 3:13.64 by the 10th Mountain Descendant Sempre Avanti.
Results for junior teams had Megan’s Maniacs (Nolan Bailey, Keegan Badger, Avery Bailey, Jaiden Kwok and Henry Verny) in first with a 3:15.21, followed in second by the Powderwans in 3:22.00 and in third by the Eastern Slope Ski Club Juniors in 3:57.09.
In the vintage ski fashion show, judges had a tough time due to the number of quality entrants, sporting attire ranging from the Bogner stretch pants of the 1950s to the one-piece ski suits of the ’90s.
Taking first place was Mike Beebe, who carried a pair of old wooden skis and whose family ran the old Temple Mountain Ski Area, followed in second by Martha Leich of North Conway, who wore leather Limmer ski boots and a Carroll Reed sweater, as well as wooden skis, on which she clomped up the awards stage; and Priscilla MacGillivray, 19 months, daughter of Jade Fox and Bond MacGillivray of Center Conway, who stole hearts with her vintage lederhosen, boots, cap and a Carroll Reed sweater.
The 10th Mountain Division Descendants won an honorable mention for their “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” musical skit.
Earning the Carroll Reed Cup for Fastest Ski Business was Team Eastern Mountain Sports. Winner of the Doug “Rooster” Campbell Award for Spirit was Army veteran Karl Chandler of Bartlett and Master Sgt. Jack Guion and members of the 20th Special Forces Mountain Training Detachment of the Massachusetts National Guard.
Guion, formerly with the Vermont Mountain Warfare School and now with the Massachusetts National Guard, trekked with his group up Cranmore after the opening ceremonies to conduct rescue training.
Singing the National Anthem at opening ceremonies was Becca Deschenes, lead singer for local music group Rek-lis, as well as marketing director for Cranmore.
Since 2018 the Franconia-based New England Ski Museum has operated a branch in North Conway. For further information, go to skimuseum.org. For full race results, go to live-timing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.