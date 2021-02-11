CONWAY — Nothing from the Guv.
That was the message School Superintendent Kevin Richard shared with the Conway School Board on Monday night. It’s been two weeks since the board wrote to Gov. Chris Sununu asking that teachers and staff who are on the front lines of face-to-face learning be moved up in the COVID-19 vaccine schedule.
Letters were sent to Sununu, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) and local state representatives and senators.
“We’ve heard back from a couple of our legislators. And apparently, they gave us the canned response of where we are in line,” Richard said.
He added: “It's unfortunate that they didn't take into consideration the 180 staff quarantines that we've been under and the staff being subject to things while other (districts) have been remote and not been subject to it.”
The Centers for Disease Control recommended that teachers be vaccinated in the first phase, but in the Granite State and in Massachusetts, teachers are slated for Phase 2, which would not start until March.
“For some reason, educators are not in the priority of the governor’s radar right now,” Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association’s New Hampshire chapter, said in a Jan. 18 release. “We need to be in an earlier phase for vaccinations. It's the only way we are going to get the schools to reopen safely.”
Sununu said at a Jan. 18 news conference that "teachers in themselves do not make up 95 percent of the fatalities, grocery store workers don't make up 95 percent of the fatalities." He said people age 65 and over incur 95 percent of the fatalities, "and that's why those folks have to go first.”
Richard said he received letters back from Pappas’ office, Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway). He said Pappas’ office pointed out that teachers, on average, are in their 40s and thus they are not in the high-risk age group.
Richard pointed out, "If you're teaching remotely, it doesn't really matter what age you are. (But) If you are being subjected to COVID-19, I would say you're at a higher risk, regardless of your age. So that was the point that we tried to make, and unfortunately, we have gotten nowhere.”
The board wrote to Sununu on Jan. 27, asking him, “to allow educators in SAU 9 to be vaccinated immediately. This action is critical to ensure we are able to continue to deliver face-to-face instruction, five days per week for the students in our community.”
Prioritizing in-person learning "has come at a steep price,” the board wrote. “Our staff has been subject to increased COVID-19 exposure and multiple quarantines. Over one-third of our staff has been tested for COVID-19 at least once as a result of being in our schools. If we were providing education in either a hybrid or fully remote setting, this would not be the case.
“We have multiple staff who have been quarantined as many as four times, meaning they have had to isolate themselves from their families for at least 40 days since September. When our staff is in quarantine, they are unable to be in the building. Often they are providing instruction remotely, as we have hired long-term substitutes to help cover those absences.
"But this still creates disruptions to learning. There are also instances where the number of staff in quarantine becomes too numerous and we have no choice but to shift to fully remote instruction for a period of time for a group of students or even entire buildings. This creates a burden not only on our staff but our entire community.”
Woodcock, a longtime educator who was assistant principal at Kennett High and the first director of the Eagle Academy, went to bat for the school district.
"Thank you for your letter representing the SAU 9 School Board and requesting support for immediate vaccination for the faculty and staff of SAU 9,” he wrote on Jan. 30. “I have discussed this with the governor's representative as well as sent a letter to the governor and included your letter as part of the documentation.
“In addition, I also spoke with both of the Republican area legislators (Rep. Karen Umberger, Republican of Conway, and Sen. Bradley) while we were on a Valley Vision interview, and both indicated that they would not support this request as the science and average age of faculty (47, their data) does not support early vaccination for faculty as a high-need group.”
Teachers in the Granite State are listed in Phase 2A of the vaccine rollout, slated for March to May, with 175,000 people eligible, including teachers, school staff and child-care workers.
Phase 2B, with 200,000 people eligible, is designed for people age 50-64. Phase 3A is for medically vulnerable people 50 and under, and Phase 3B, targeted for May and beyond, with about 325,000 people eligible, is for everyone else.
Joe Lentini, Conway School Board chair, believes face-to-face educators are more at risk.
“We're in the 15 percent of the state, (who have been) face-to-face (since September),” he said. “People are working so hard and putting themselves on the line for this, and (political figures) give us a canned response. That is the government not helping its people.”
Board member Randy Davison agreed. “I think it's interesting that the governor put the ski resorts above the teaching staff,” he said.
First responders, including ski patrol staff, were included in Phase 1A, which runs through March with an estimated 110,000 people eligible for the vaccine. They include high-risk health workers, long-term care residents and first responders.
Gov. Sununu's family owns the Waterville Valley Resort ski area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.