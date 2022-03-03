TAMWORTH — The thief or thieves who recently stole a “Welcome to Tamworth” sign on Route 25 could face a felony charge.
But if the sign is returned, the thief or thieves may face lesser consequences.
Tamworth police reported the missing sign on their Facebook page on Tuesday morning.
“It appears that our beloved town sign was stolen from the Route 25 Ossipee town line within the last couple days,” the posting said. “Anyone with information is urged to call our office at (603) 323-8581.”
The theft comes about a week after news broke about a road sign in the White Mountain National Forest being defaced with a chain saw. Two large chunks are all that remain of that sign located on the Kancamagus Highway 2½ miles west of Saco District Ranger Station in Conway.
On Tuesday, Tamworth Police Chief Dana Littlefield told the Sun that the Tamworth thief and WMNF vandals appear to have different motivations.
“It didn’t appear to be an attempt for vandalism,” he said, noting that the thief removed the bolts from the Tamworth sign. “Looks like somebody wants to own the sign for themselves.”
Littlefield says if that’s the case, someone else will be likely to see it on display somewhere. He hopes by publicizing the theft, someone will report its whereabouts to police.
Littlefield said he’s working with Road Agent Richard Roberts to get a replacement sign. Littlefield estimated the cost could be in the $1,000-$2,000 range.
Thefts of property of value over $500 can be charged as Class B felonies, and that carries a minimum of 3½ years in prison.
“To them (the suspects), I think it’s just kind of a joke, and it’s funny and they may or may not get away with it,” said Littlefield. “I don’t think they really realize the consequences or how severe the consequences can be.”
Such consequences are meant to deter people from committing these sorts of crimes, he said.
Littlefield says that if a suspect is cooperative, he or she could be charged to a lesser degree. At the minimum Littlefield says he’d like whoever took the sign to return it.
“We want the sign back,” Littlefield said. “It’s an important part of our town.”
