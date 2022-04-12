TAMWORTH — The town of Tamworth is seeking a new selectman after Aaron Ricker resigned from the board in order to move to Sandwich.
Ricker was was first elected in 2018 and re-elected to a three-year term last year. Board chair Emery Roberts read Ricker's resignation letter aloud at the March 31 selectmen's meeting.
"I'm sorry to say with a heavy heart, I'm going to have to resign from the Tamworth select board," said Ricker's letter. "The path my life has taken me will no longer make me a resident of Tamworth."
Ricker explained that he felt resigning now would give his replacement time to get up to speed along with the new board.
The board of selectmen consists of Roberts and Kelly Goodson, and elected in March, Karl Behr and Lianne Prentice. Behr and Prentice replaced Rebecca Mason and Melanie Streeter, who didn't run for re-election.
In a message to the Sun, Ricker said he is moving to Sandwich and plans to close on a home there this Friday.
On April 7, a posting on the town website explained there is a vacancy on the board. The posting asks anyone interested in serving to come to a selectmen's meeting and introduce themselves, or send a letter or contact a member of the board.
There is already one hopeful. At the April 7 meeting, Tony "T.J." Eldridge, who said he was born and raised in Tamworth, offered to serve. Eldridge has been Ossipee Department of Public Works director since 2019.
He came to the meeting with a letter of recommendation from Ossipee selectmen. The letter explains Eldridge's responsibilities include the highway department, transfer station, government buildings, parks and recreation, water and sewer and vehicle maintenance.
"T.J. has the tenacity and the fortitude and the work ethic that is unrivaled," said Eldridge reading the selectmen's letter. "He puts his heart and soul in every situation."
Eldridge said he would like to see what he could do to help the town.
The deadline to apply for the selectman's job is April 21. The mailing address is Tamworth Selectboard, 84 Main St., Tamworth, NH03886.
Whoever appointed would serve until the next election.
