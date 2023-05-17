Tamworth High School Options committee

Tamworth high school students will be recommending to the school board tonight to pursue allowing parents of high schoolers to choose between Kennett, Moultonborough Academy and Fryeburg Academy. From left: Members Sue Colton, Maura King, school board member Siena Kaplan-Thompson and Dexter Harding. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — Tonight, the Tamworth High School Options Committee will recommend to the Tamworth School Board to allow parents to choose between Kennett, Moultonborough Academy and Fryeburg Academy.

The committee met Tuesday. Tonight’s school board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the K.A. Brett School cafeteria.

