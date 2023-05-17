TAMWORTH — Tonight, the Tamworth High School Options Committee will recommend to the Tamworth School Board to allow parents to choose between Kennett, Moultonborough Academy and Fryeburg Academy.
The committee met Tuesday. Tonight’s school board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the K.A. Brett School cafeteria.
Tamworth currently sends its high school students to Kennett High in Conway, but the committee also explored the offerings of Fryeburg Academy in Maine and Moultonborough Academy. Tamworth historically has sent between 80-100 students per year to Kennett.
School Board Chair Jack Waldron said in a recent email that for the 2022-23 school year, Tamworth will spend $1,489,000 to educate approximately 90 students at KHS. “This is an average of $16,500 per student,” he said.
For 2023, Kennett has a total student enrollment of 713; Fryeburg Academy has 620 students; and Moultonborough Academy has 144.
According to the tuition contract, in June of 2024, Tamworth must tell Conway if it doesn’t want to renew. The 2024 March annual Tamworth School District meeting is the earliest voters could decide between Kennett and/or other schools. Tamworth could start sending students to a new school in 2027.
The committee decided on Tuesday to recommend that the school board investigate allowing parents to choose between the three schools. Before the decision was made, the committee went over the results of a survey asking area residents about the three schools.
One-hundred-thirty-nine people responded as of 6 p.m. May 16. Fifty-six out of the 128 people who answered the questions replied Moultonborough Academy was their top choice. Fryeburg Academy came in a distant second with 32 votes, and Kennett came in third with 30.
Asked about the “menu” of choices, 66 respondents were supportive of that idea while 11 were opposed, 13 said a menu would be too costly, 13 had mixed feelings, and 14 said “it depends.”
“I feel like the positives are pretty obvious to the idea of having a menu of schools,” said school board member Siena Kaplan-Thompson, who leads the committee with fellow school board member Dexter Harding. “Also the distance, if we’re thinking about that, you know, the far northeast of Tamworth versus far south west is like 20 minutes apart so that’s a big difference in whether Moultonborough or Kennett is going to be closer.”
The current contract with Conway School District is 20 years long and it was that long to cover the cost of constructing Kennett High School. Harding said the next contract or contracts will likely be shorter and perhaps about 10 years’ duration.
In addition to Kaplan-Thompson and Harding, members of the committee at Tuesday’s meeting included Oasis Tutoring Coordinator and grandparent Sue Colton, teacher Maura King, parent Devon Ames and teacher/parent Amber Hoag.
The committee said if a menu is implemented, they would like to have tuition costs between the schools be similar. The decision was made by consensus rather than a formal vote.
“It sounds horrible to say, ‘Well, the kids who can afford it get to go to this school,’” said Kaplan-Thompson, adding that’s pretty much the current situation.
The committee members said the school board will also need to investigate the logistics of transportation to the three schools.
Kaplan-Thompson said some respondents were concerned that offering a menu of schools would split up friendships developed at K.A. Brett School, but committee members said they think it’s beneficial for students to meet new people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.