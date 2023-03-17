TAMWORTH — This town at the base of the Sandwich Range was “maple syrup central” over the past week, with visits from top elected officials.
The first was a visit last Friday to Mac Hill Maple by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), accompanied by University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension Service officials.
The second (see related story) was on Monday, when Gov. Chris Sununu tapped a maple tree and proclaimed March as New Hampshire Maple Sugar Month and this weekend, March 18-19, as New Hampshire Maple Weekend.
Present at both events was Andrew Chisholm, operator of Chisholm Farm, a maple syrup producer in Hampstead, and head of the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this year.
While it’s never a sure bet what the season will bring, he said the summer was not as dry as the summer of 2021 and this winter has had some cold nights, both of which are good for maple-producing trees.
“I think we’re off to a great start,” said Chisholm on Tuesday, when all of New Hampshire was hit by a late winter Nor’easter. While the storm was a nuisance to many, it was praised by Chisholm as it may help prolong the season by cooling the maples that produce the sap that is turned into maple syrup, nature’s sweet bounty of the season.
Asked for a statewide perspective on this year’s season, Chisholm said, “It’s a bit premature yet to tell how the season will turn out, but so far what I’m hearing is fairly positive across the state.
“We had quite a few producers in the southern part of the state start making syrup in January, which is very unusual, and we had a fairly good run in early February. But then things warmed up in that second week in February and that was a little concerning for a number of reasons,” he said.
“But then we had that hard freeze in late February and into now. March has been, I think, textbook perfect for good sugaring conditions with cold nights in the 20s and daytime temps in the mid-40s — and today’s snow adding onto what’s in the woods creates a good refrigerating effect that extends the season,” Chisholm said.
“It’s a good reset for the trees, and I think the next two to three weeks will be really good. If I could draw a blueprint for a perfect year, this would be it.”
Darrel Covell of UNH Cooperative Extension said maple is one of the top 10 agricultural crops produced in the state, adding that in 2022, New Hampshire produced about 3 percent of the United States' total maple crop.
While sugarbushes produce sap for maple syrup during the maple season, all year they contribute to a healthier environment and provide habitat for many animals and birds, as well as recreation opportunities for people.
Covell added that New Hampshire has approximately 525 sugarmakers producing maple syrup, sugar and other maple products such as creams, cotton candy and coated nuts.
Annual state production of maple syrup is 160,000 gallons, worth over $6 million on 600,000 taps. On average, each tap produces a bit over a quarter gallon (1 quart) or $10 of syrup.
“The number of sugarmakers producing syrup and taps in New Hampshire has grown little over the past decade,” said Covell. “However, the state has almost doubled its production of gallons of syrup from roughly 80,000 to 160,000 gallons.
“This can be attributed to the long tenure of sugarmakers and the adoption of new technology to increase production of maple sap to produce more syrup,” he said.
He explained how sap is harvested, with sugarmakers tapping the tree and collecting the sap that flows during warm days.
The most common form of collection is a tubing system where the tapped trees are connected by placing plastic tubing and all the sap flows to the collection point.
Syrup production systems involve methods of removing water from the maple sap to concentrate it into syrup. The most prevalent equipment is an evaporator that consists of pans that hold and boil the sap into syrup and the arch which is under the pans and provides a heat source to boil the tap.
The general rule is 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup — which translates to a lot of work.
But producers love it: the tradition, the commitment, working in the outdoors and yes, the sweet end product.
With climate change and other alarming factors, there is always a concern about how each year’s crop will be affected.
It’s always up to Mother Nature — and it’s always anybody’s guess what conditions each spring will bring.
“We take whatever Mother Nature gives us,” notes Sean McManus of SP’s Sugar Shack at 150 Valley Road in Center Ossipee, one of the many local sugarhouses that will be taking part in this weekend’s New Hampshire Maple Weekend.
Last year was a great year for McManus and his wife Julie’s small sugaring operation, as they made 86 gallons of syrup (though their best year was 2016, when they produced 118 gallons).
Sharing that hopeful outlook was A.O. Lucy of the Sugar Shack at the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s 100 Acre Wood in Intervale, which is experiencing a good run after a stop-and-go start in February.
“The last 10 days in particular have been good, so we’ll see,” said Lucy, who notes his facility on Route 16 is open Fridays-Sundays through mid-April and offers an assortment of maple products, including maple popcorn. As Lucy notes, not only is maple syrup good to taste, it’s also good for you — full of antioxidants.
Also hopeful is Ken Crowther, who with wife Debby, friend Marta Ramsey and partner Andy Grigel are celebrating their 20th year at Black Mountain Sugar House at 266 Black Mountain Road Route 16B in Jackson, located in a pastoral setting at the Davis Farm, with Doublehead North and South in the backdrop.
“February was a little crazy with the weather, but it’s been running pretty good since then — we waited a bit because a lot of people were saying the sugar content was a little low, but now it’s about 2.3 percent (sugar) and anything above 2 percent is good,” he noted.
“We’ve boiled a few times and so far have made about 38 gallons of syrup. I still have about 1,500 gallons of sap to boil that we’ve collected.
“I’m hoping we’ll equal last year’s total of 219 gallons, which was a good
year and that we’ll be able to keep going to about April 14,”said Crowther.
For maple weekend, they usually serve ice cream, along with Crowther’s mother’s maple cookies and treats baked by Debby.
“I just love working in the outdoors, and the tradition of maple syruping,” said Crowther, who as a kid helped his great-grandfather Dean Davis and grandfather Kenneth Davis with the old sugarhouse on the Sugarbush Trail at Black Mountain.
That operation shut down in 1969 or so. He and Grigel started up their current operation in 2003 after talking about how they both did it as kids and how much they enjoyed it.
“My biggest enjoyment is just seeing the smiles on people’s faces and how much they enjoy the maple syrup along with taking our tours to see how it’s all made,” said Crowther, who hoped the recent storm would hopefully extend the season.
“The new snow is good and bad — it’s not much fun trudging through the snow to get your buckets, but it’s good to have the cold snow as it kind of resets the trees and reminds them that winter isn’t quite over yet,” said Rob Hatch of Mooney Hill Maples, located at 493 High St. in Silver Lake. “
“We’re about halfway through our annual crop so we’re a little ahead at this stage of the game as we got off to an earlier start.”
For their open house this weekend, they’re offering maple cinnamon and maple glazed doughnuts, maple whoopie pies and other baked goods from wife Cieran’s Sugar N Spice bakery in Parsonsfield, Maine.
Annette Libby, director of the Bartlett Athletic Recreation Association, which together with the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School runs Stoney’s Sugar Shack at the school, says with the storms, things have been off to a slow start. Still, they have saved up their sap so in order to have plenty to boil up for Maple Weekend.
At Shaheen’s stop at Will and Ann Marie Streeter’s Mac Hill Maples last Friday, the senator spoke about the importance of the state’s maple producers to the economy and also spoke about the upcoming reauthorization of the Farm Bill which includes funds to help the maple producers.
“New Hampshire’s maple industry provides more than a delicious Granite State staple — it helps support our state’s economy and creates jobs. I’d like to thank Will and Ann Marie of Mac Hill Maple for giving me a tour of their farm and speaking with me about the challenges facing maple producers,” said Shaheen, adding, “With the upcoming reauthorization of the Farm Bill, I am working tirelessly to include provisions that will boost Granite State agriculture and support the maple industry. It’s imperative we continue to invest in this industry to keep our state’s sweet maple tradition going for generations to come.”
The Farm Bill, reauthorized every five years, funds agriculture and nutrition support programs.
Shaheen has long worked to include provisions in Farm Bill reauthorizations to bolster New Hampshire’s maple syrup and other agricultural industries. In the 2023 Farm Bill, Shaheen is advocating for federal programs that support New Hampshire maple producers as well as other agricultural producers in the state.
For Streeter, maple sugaring is not only a family business, it’s also his full-time vocation, as he sells maple sugaring equipment for CDL Maple Sugaring Products, based in St. Albans, Vt., with his office in Lancaster.
He showed Shaheen his reverse osmosis technology, which enables a more efficient use of the sap: through reverse osmosis, sap is run through a filter system and water is separated from the sap through filters, with 60-70 percent or more of the water in the sap removed during the process.
The smell of the sap was sweet, the sky was blue and the Sandwich Range beckoned in the distance — just some of what visitors to Mac Hill and other participating sugar houses will enjoy this New Hampshire Maple Weekend and all month long.
“It’s part of New Hampshire,” Shaheen said, prior to heading north to Conway to make a stop at Mountain Top Music Center, which has been helped through Northern Border Commission grants — Northern Borders is also funded through the Farm Bill, hence the visit to both Mac Hill Maple and Mountain Top on the pleasant early March day.
Looking ahead a week, the Maine Maple Producers Association will host their annual Maine Maple Sunday Weekend March 25-26.
For more on New Hampshire Maple Weekend and a list of all participating open houses, go to nhmapleproducers.com. For more on Maine Maple Sunday Weekend, at places such as Weston’s Farm in Fryeburg, go to mainemapleproducers.com.
Among local sugarhouses and businesses taking part in New Hampshire Maple Weekend or selling maple products all the year long are: Brooks Family Sugar House in Freedom (maple cotton candy and syrup); Polly’s Pancake Parlor in Sugar Hill (maple pancakes); Rocks Estate in Bethlehem (syrup); Tramway Artisans in Ossipee (bevy of maple products); Sugar Shack at Theater in the Wood in Intervale (maple syrup); Community Market and Deli in Madison (maple syrup from Turkey Street Maple in Tamworth); Clark’s Grain Store in Ossipee (sells taps for sugaring); SP’s Sugar Shack in Center Ossipee (maple syrup).
Also, Nate & Kate’s Maple in Chatham (syrup), Mac Hill Maple in Tamworth (syrup); Black Mountain Sugar House in Jackson (syrup, ice cream and baked goods); Mooney Hill Maples in Silver Lake (maple cinnamon rolls and more from Sugar N Spice Bakery and syrup); Young Maple Ridge Sugarhouse in North Sandwich (syrup, candies and ice cream); Eldridge Family Sugar House in Tamworth (syrup; renowned for soft serve frappes and snickerdoodles); Leavitt’s Country Bakery in Conway (famous maple doughnuts, whoopie pies and more), Cathedral Ledge Distillery in North Conway (maple liqueur) and Whippletree Winery (maple ice wine).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.