TAMWORTH — Ahead of the upcoming NH Maple Weekend, March 18 and 19, when almost 200 sugarhouses in the state wiil be open to the public, Gov. Chris Sununu tapped a century-old maple on the grounds of the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm with students from the Madison Elementary School on Monday.

Third-grader Ari Gray stepped up to help the governor place the spile — or tap — into the stately maple in a field with cows overlooking the scene and geese flying overhead, while his parents and others from the school watched along with leaders of state government.

