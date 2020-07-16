By Nancy West
CONCORD — On Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu signed HB 1280, a comprehensive Democratic-backed omnibus bill to increase prescription drug affordability and improve access to affordable health care was signed into law.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes (D-Concord), said, “Long before the coronavirus pandemic, New Hampshire faced the highest health-care costs in the nation — the highest premiums, copays, deductibles and skyrocketing prescription drugs.
“As families across the state have been economically crushed, the need to curb skyrocketing prescription drug costs and the rationing of life-sustaining prescription drugs has only increased,” Feltes said. “For many, the situation is quite literally life or death.”
Sununu opened his 3 p.m. news conference saying he was pleased to sign HB 1280.
Sununu said as a result, insulin will now cost less in New Hampshire than anywhere in the country.
“It’s great. This allows us to have lowest-cost insulin,” Sununu said at his news conference.
Feltes said, “No one should be forced to choose between their health and their financial security. Drafted and led by Senate Democrats, HB 1280 makes significant improvements, including an importation program of safe, low-cost prescription drugs from Canada, transparency and consumer protection, and the most progressive price cap on insulin in the nation.”
