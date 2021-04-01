CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday at his regular news conference that all schools grades K-12 must return to full-time, in-person learning by April 19.
“The majority of schools are already in-person five days a week. The remaining schools will have had six weeks of hybrid learning as a ramp-up,” Sununu said.
He said 60 percent are already back five days a week. Sununu also left open the option for parents to keep their children at home learning remotely if they don’t feel comfortable sending them back.
Sununu reiterated what he’s been saying for months that the data proves it is safe for schools to reopen fulltime.
“We need to get our kids back into school,” Sununu said.
He also announced help for camps that need help paying for testing to reopen. He said the camps would be contacted with details.
Vaccine Update
Thirty-three percent of New Hampshire’s population have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 17 percent are fully vaccinated. All residents age 16 and older can register on Friday, April 2, for their shots, according to health officials.
Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, provided details for those 16 and 17, explaining the FDA has only approved Pfizer vaccine for use in this age group and not all the sites have it.
When they go to register Friday at vaccines.nh.gov there will be a list of sites that offer Pfizer vaccines, but the 16 and 17 year olds must bring a parent or legal guardian with them when they get the vaccine. If they don’t have a driver’s license or non-driver’s identification, they must bring a birth certificate or passport to prove their age.
“I want to encourage everyone to go ahead and get vaccinated,” Daly said, adding it’s the best way for everyone to get back to a more normal way of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.