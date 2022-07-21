GILFORD — Gov. Chris Sununu has offered positions in the state’s Parks Department and Cannon Mountain to the members of Gunstock Mountain Resort’s management team who resigned en masse on July 20.

Calling their departures “immeasurable for Gunstock,” Sununu expressed the hope that “this crisis can be avoided,” but according to recently resigned Gunstock President and General Manager Tom Day, the Gunstock Area Commission has offered no olive branch to them and has been unwilling to accept their offer to help in the transition to a new management team.

