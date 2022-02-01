CONWAY — Businesses were left without power for nearly two hours in parts of North Conway Monday evening after a failure at a transformer substation on Eastman Road.
A power outage was reported at 5:09 p.m. near the Perkins Corner substation near the Peking Sunrise Restaurant & Lounge, with 459 New Hampshire Electric Cooperative customers affected, according to the NHEC website, and 150 Eversource customers impacted, according to a spokesman.
The Perkins Corner substation is owned by NHEC. Eversource provides power to the substation, which the NHEC then distributes into its system, according to Seth Wheeler, spokesman fort the NHEC.
Mike Licata vice president of member services and external affairs for NHEC, said the cause of the explosion was equipment failure at the substation, noting, “Specifically, it was a lightning arrester, which is like a big fuse to protect equipment from lightning strikes and it failed so it did cause the outage that impacted 459 customers. It was all fixed within an hour and 40 minutes.”
Power was restored to customers Monday, but the timing varied, said William Hinckle of Eversource.
“Of the just under 150 Eversource customers who lost power at 5:09 p.m. in the Conway area, nearly 100 had power restored within five minutes via smart switches, distribution automation technology that allows our remote system operators to isolate outages and reroute power from elsewhere. The remaining approximately 50 customers who lost power were restored between 6:30 and 7 p.m.,” said Hinkle, who is Eversource’s spokesman.
According to Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott, a citizen called 911 after witnessing an explosion at the substation on Monday evening.
“We dispatched to North Conway Fire Department,” said Kelley-Scott.
That citizen is believed to have been local fishing guide and WMWV 93.5-FM morning news announcer Clay Groves of North Conway.
“I was parked in front of Big Dave’s (Bagels, across Eastman Road from the substation), waiting for my kid to finish a Kiwanis meeting at school,” said Groves.
“I was facing the transformers. I heard a big zap and a pop, looked up and saw a massive explosion. Grabbed my phone to take a video,” Groves said. “Before I could turn the camera on, a second, bigger explosion happened. It was accompanied by another zap, boom and giant ball of fire. Then all the power went out and the radio stopped transmitting. I then called 911 and reported the explosion. Fire trucks were there in minutes.”
North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece said he and seven other department members responded in their own vehicles to the scene. “There was no power, and it was all dark,” said Preece.
“We waited for the Co-op and Eversource to respond, and power was restored in about an hour,” said Preece, who said the Route 16 commercial strip was affected from Eastman Road north to Dunkin Donuts North Conway.
WMWV 93.5-FM news director George Cleveland said the outage knocked out the radio station from about 5:05 to 6:40 p.m. He said that after power was restored, the radio’s system had to reboot and that took an extra 10 minutes or so.
“We were victims of the substation issue,” said Cleveland. “But in discussing the problem with technical staff and management, it appears the gerbil wheel that powers us had to stop until their feet warmed up,” quipped Cleveland, adding, “A human has to actually touch buttons.”
Cleveland said he was actually in Shaw’s supermarket (also across from the substation) when the lights went out.
Asked what it was like, he replied: “Cavernous! It’s bigger when it’s dark. But the back-ups came on quickly, and the staff and customers all took it in stride. Probably good it wasn’t a Friday afternoon.”
Ashley Kerr of Bartlett shared that a friend of hers was at Walmart to pick up her husband who works there “She told me that Walmart was sending people out of the store without the items they wanted to buy,” said Kerr.
“I was driving down the Strip shortly after (the power) went out and all of the lights were down. It was so strange seeing all of the businesses in darkness. There was a mass exodus of people leaving the affected businesses. Traffic was relatively calm despite no lights,” said Kerr
Walmart spokesperson Ashely Nolan said the store was closed for an hour and a half during the outage. “We typically close when we are out of power like that,” she said, adding that while the outage was an inconvenience, there was no impact other than the closure and no products had to be thrown out.
A North Conway Hannaford spokesman said he could not comment.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this article.
