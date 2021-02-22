CONWAY — Kennett High School students were able to question U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas on a variety of topics Monday morning, including COVID-19, gun bills and the minimum wage.
Pappas (D-Manchester), now in his second term, participated in a Zoom meeting from Washington, D.C. In the past, he has visited Kathleen Murdough's AP U.S. government classes at Kennett in person to take questions from the students.
Pappas took a few minutes to summarize some of the things he and other members of Congress are working on, such as the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which he said will help support small businesses, workers and municipalities.
Student Nicole Lockhart-Rios asked about COVID-19 relief.
"Since New Hampshire only has a very small population relative to other states, we didn't get as much money," she said. "But at the same time, because of the tourism that happened here, we didn't have sufficient money to take care of all the tourists coming in. ... So will this next COVID relief package take that into consideration?"
Pappas said the proposed relief package will be different than the last one and will contain "direct support" for municipalities, counties and states. He said the federal government is already making reimbursements for protective gear and testing sites.
"Part of this legislation will provide some direct support to communities like Conway, and we hope that will go a long way toward allowing them to deal with the costs they are seeing," said Pappas.
"We want to make sure they have what they need so they don't make cuts to things like education, police, fire and of the other critical services that communities depend on," he said.
"New Hampshire looks to get about $530 million for its cities, towns and counties out of this legislation. And the state budget will get about $900 million, assuming the bill that's currently pending in the House is what ultimately is approved," Pappas added.
He reported that New Hampshire has been scaling up its vaccine rollout, going from giving out 17,000 doses per week to about 40,000.
Student Gavin Merrill said he has heard there is a bill proposing increased background checks in order to purchase a gun.
"One of the things that's in there, for instance, is having family members and ex-wives, ex-girlfriends, ex-husbands who may not be in good standing with that individual having to say whether or not they deserve their Second Amendment rights," said Merrill.
Pappas replied that he hasn't seen this bill but it's still early in the legislative process and that he would look into that concern.
Pappas said he is interested in closing loopholes in the background check system.
"You remember the shooting at Mother Emanuel Church (in Charleston, S.C.), there was an individual that was not approved for a gun purchase through the tech system, but a number of days had gone by and no response came back through the system, and the individual is able to walk away with a weapon," said Pappas, adding the background check system needs to have adequate resources to yield a quick and accurate result.
"I think there are reasonable steps we can take that don't compromise the individual rights that are guaranteed under the Second Amendment," he added.
Sam Alkalay and Merrill both asked about the minimum wage.
"I think it's important to raise the minimum wage going forward to provide more income for people, but I'm also worried in the sense that it disproportionately affects smaller businesses compared to larger corporations," said Alkalay,
Pappas said he's aware that small businesses are struggling in the pandemic. He noted that he started working at his family's restaurant, The Puritan Backroom in Manchester, at age 13. He is now co-chair of the Small Business Caucus in Congress.
Pappas said the federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour for over a decade and that New Hampshire defaults to that amount. He said perhaps the tax code could be adjusted to help businesses deal with a higher minimum wage.
"I do hope we can raise the minimum wage. I think we do have to hear from all voices as part of that process," said Pappas.
Merrill said he enjoyed working at a movie theater before the pandemic and was making $8 per hour. He expressed concern his job would be lost if the minimum wage was raised too high.
Pappas said an increase to $15 would be phased in over a period of time, such as five years. He said there should be a federal floor and states could decide to go above that.
Pappas added that perhaps the minimum wage could be made regional to better fit the differing parts of the country. He also said a minimum wage should be tied to inflation so it's predictable.
"We need to have a conversation that involves both the business community and workers and come up with a dollar amount and a way to phase it in that makes the most sense," said Pappas.
