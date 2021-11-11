CONWAY — A short-term rental owner whose case against the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct was mostly dismissed last month is now asking the judge for reconsideration.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius granted the KLP's partial motion to dismiss Richard Park v. Kearsarge Lighting Precinct on Oct. 22.
Park, who owns and operates a short-term rental in a duplex on Abbott Brook Road off Hurricane Mountain Road in Intervale (which sits inside the Kearsarge precinct), is being represented by Mark Puffer of Preti Flaherty Beliveau and Pachios, PLLP, of Portland, Maine.
Puffer is also representing the defendant in a Conway STR case called “Town of Conway vs. STR Owner Scott Kudrick.” That case is currently pending in Superior Court.
In a complaint filed in February, Park said that since the KLP did not have a planning board, it invalidated zoning created since 1957 and therefore KLP’s zoning was unenforceable. Park's case is aimed at a provision in the ordinance from 1986 that “all residential properties that offer sleeping accommodations to transient or permanent guests shall be owner occupied and operated.”
That same language about an owner occupation requirement is included in the most recent version of the zoning ordinance, amended in 2017.
KLP’s lawyer, Demetrio Aspiras of III of Drummond Woodsum of Manchester, argued that most of Park’s claims were barred by a statute of limitations that runs five years.
Ignatius agreed with Aspiras.
“The KLP’s failure to establish a planning board has only prevented it from complying with the public hearing requirement in RSA 675:3.
“As holding this hearing falls within the definition of a statutory enactment procedure, Park cannot challenge any zoning amendment on these grounds if the KLP adopted the amendment more than five years from the date Park initiated the instant action,” said Ignatius.
“Accordingly, Park’s challenges to all of the zoning amendments except the 2017 amendment are barred by the statute of limitations.”
Flash forward to Nov. 5 when Puffer filed an eight-page motion for reconsideration. He argues that the lack of a planning board wasn't merely an issue with the enactment procedure that falls under the statute of limitations, as the judge said.
He said a planning board or zoning doesn't just hold public hearings. In fact, planning boards and zoning commissions have been tasked with doing studies that would give "'solid scientific, statistical basis to justify zoning," said Puffer quoting a state supreme court case from 1978.
"Zoning simply cannot be valid without such studies and a comprehensive plan, even prior to the specific requirement of a master plan under the modern zoning statutes," said Puffer who goes on to say village district commissioners held zoning hearings but they lack expertise in planning and zoning. "A municipality's legislative body (voters) has no authority to adopt a zoning ordinance proposed by such officials."
Puffer also said the court improperly ruled the amendments to the KLP zoning ordinance after Jan. 1, 1984, did not need to comply with modern zoning statutes.
After 1984, some laws related to planning boards changed such that municipalities without a planning board or master plan can't create a zoning ordinance, said Ignatius adding the legislature didn't mandate that municipalities that had zoning ordinances before 1984, like the KLP, must create planning boards.
Puffer asks that Ignatius reconsider her decision of Oct. 22, rule that KLP voters never had the authority to adopt or amend zoning without a planning board, and find and rule that zoning ordinances adopted without having established a planning board are invalid.
Aspiras had not responded to Puffer's motion as of Wednesday afternoon.
A hearing on pending motions is scheduled for Nov. 24.
