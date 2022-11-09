CONWAY — While Granite State independents leaned heavily Democratic on Tuesday to stave off an anticipated red wave that never occurred, Republican Chris Sununu easily cruised to a fourth term, and state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) kept his seat.
However, Republicans (and 2020 election deniers) Don Bolduc and Karoline Leavitt came up short in their bids for the U.S. Senate and the 1st Congressional District, respectively, after running tight races with their incumbent Democratic opponents, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.
It no longer takes courage to be a Democrat in Carroll County. That was abundantly clear Tuesday. Two decades ago, it was the most Republican county in the country, and still leans red, but is bluer than before, especially in the Mount Washington Valley.
“I think those days are over,” Ed Butler, chair of the Carroll Country Democrat Party, said. “I think Carroll County Democrats can be loud and proud.”
He added: “There were lots of issues on this ballot, and I think many understand that the Democrats are not just about voter rights and abortions.”
“I think this election shows that the voters in New Hampshire are pretty independent,” said Bradley, who beat Bill Marsh (R-Brookfield) 15,972-10,929.
Sununu easily beat his Democratic opponent, Tom Sherman of Rye, and now joins John Lynch as the only four-term governor of the state.
In Conway, Sununu was the lone Republican to win any of the nine contested races on Tuesday. State Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) was unseated in District 1, while former two-time Speaker of the House, Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett) fell short in his bid to return to state politics; Democrats Anita Burroughs and Chris McAleer were re-elected to House District 2 (see related story).
“We worked very hard throughout the county,” said Butler, though he lost his bid for the Register of Probate to GOP incumbent Meg Lavender. “If the districts had not been gerrymandered in the way they were, Democrats would have done much better. I’m very heartened by the results in the northern half of the county.”
Statewide, Butler said Wednesday afternoon there was a “good chance” of the House being a 200-200 tie between the Democrats and Republicans.
Conway has been a blue town for almost a decade. There were 2,124 registered Democrats, 1,844 Republicans and 2,546 independents on the checklist as of Oct. 12. Conway had a 66.5 percent voter turnout Tuesday.
In the quickest call Tuesday, The Associated Press called the gubernatorial race between Sununu and Sherman just 23 minutes after the polls closed with less than 10 percent of the votes tallied.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, with 90 percent of the vote tallied, Sununu led with 320,979-232,422 or 57.3 percent to 41.5 percent.
In a race, the GOP hoped to flip to red, for U.S. Senate, Hassan, who won election six years ago by only 1,017 votes, won more easily than expected over Bolduc. With 90 percent of votes reported, Hassan had 305,063 to Bolduc’s 251,172 (53.8 to 44.3 percent).
“New Hampshire voters are wicked independent,” Hassan said in analyzing her win.
“I’m really grateful for the trust people of New Hampshire put in me tonight, and I’m going to continue to work my heart out to bring people together and deliver results on the priorities that matter to them,” Hassan said on WMUR after Bolduc conceded at 11:15 p.m.
“I’m thankful to all of my supporters who stuck with me through thick and thin, I love you all,” Bolduc said.
In another hotly contested race, in the 1st Congressional District, Pappas won a third term by defeating Leavitt, the former assistant press secretary to Donald Trump. With 90 percent of the votes reported, he led 151,715-130,907.
“Thank you, New Hampshire! You sent a clear and powerful message: Granite Staters want leaders in Congress who work together to find common purpose and use common sense,” Pappas said after being declared the winner early Wednesday. “We know this campaign was a tough fight, but it was always about the people of New Hampshire and putting them first. I’m honored to have earned your trust for another two years. Now, back to work.”
“Last night, we certainly did not get the results we hoped or worked for,” Leavitt said. “While I am disappointed about the outcome, I cannot help but feel immensely grateful for the outpouring of support that I received from Granite Staters.”
She added: “Sixteen months ago, I launched my campaign with no name recognition or money, as a political newcomer with a burning passion to fight for my home state and our great country. Team Karoline hosted hundreds of events, raised more than $3 million, knocked on hundreds of thousands of doors and went from a long-shot campaign to a nationwide movement. We truly left it all on the field.”
In the 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Annie Kuster won a sixth term by topping Republican challenger Bob Burns 159,476-122,185 (56.6 to 43.4 percent).
The race for Executive Councilor in District 1 had not been called as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but GOP incumbent Joe Kenney led Democrat challenger Dana Hillard 52,456-50,580 (50.9 to 49.1 percent) with 85 percent of the vote reported.
After his state Senate win, Bradley, who received a congratulatory text from Marsh, said: “I think voters want people who can work to solve problems and are a little less divisive and more collaborative. People want people to represent them who can get results.”
Republicans won three Carroll County contested races. Sitting commissioners Terry McCarthy and Matthew Plache held off strong challenges from Democrats.
In District 1, with 79 percent of the vote recorded, McCarthy led Adam Heard 13,467 to 11,379 (54.2 to 45.8 percent). In District 3, Plache led Theresa Swanick 12,972-11,789 (52.39 to 45.61 percent).
For Register of Probate, Lavender (R-Bartlett) topped Butler (D-Hart’s Location) 13,162-11,693 (52.96 to 47.04 percent) with 79 percent of the votes tallied.
Meanwhile, Burroughs (D-Bartlett), who had been confident about her campaign but worried about the state and country. “I feel much better today,” she said Wednesday,. “I feel like our country embraced democracy and said no to extremism, and I’m really happy about that.”
