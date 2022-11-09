CONWAY — While Granite State independents leaned heavily Democratic on Tuesday to stave off an anticipated red wave that never occurred, Republican Chris Sununu easily cruised to a fourth term, and state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) kept his seat.

However, Republicans (and 2020 election deniers) Don Bolduc and Karoline Leavitt came up short in their bids for the U.S. Senate and the 1st Congressional District, respectively, after running tight races with their incumbent Democratic opponents, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.

