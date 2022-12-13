CONWAY — Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), vice chairman of the New Hampshire House Education Committee, visited the Conway School Board on Monday to urge parents and students to join Tutor.com, an online tutoring program endorsed by Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut but which the school board has not endorsed.
The DOE has been partnering with Tutor.com to offer free 24-hour tutoring to Granite State students in grades 6-12 since September.
But while SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard sees some possible benefits to the service, he said it does less stringent background checks than the district.
At their meeting Nov. 14, school board members agreed with Richard and took no vote to endorse Tutor.com.
On Monday, it appeared Cordelli, who has never attended a Conway School Board meeting before, was in town to do some damage control.
Under public comments, the five-term representative from Carroll County District 7 (serving Moultonborough, Sandwich and Tuftonboro) got up to tout the value of the program.
“I know that the board has been looking at Tutor.com to make it available or not,” he said, looking not at the board but directly into the Valley Vision (Channel 3) camera recording the meeting.
“But I also wanted to let parents know that they have options. They don't have to wait for the district or the board to make a decision on Tutor.com. They can have access to Tutor.com now from their home devices.”
Cordelli added: “Tutor.com provides free online tutoring one-on-one, 24 (hours) by seven (days a week), all year long. They have access to over 200 subjects, homework help and SAT prep. I can see it benefiting a lot of kids. And they do something like 1 million one-on-one sessions per year with students around the country.”
The state is using COVID-19 ESSER funds to fund the program. A school district can sign up for the program to provide access through its current online network or students and families can sign up on their own.
According to its website, Tutor.com, has been in existence since 1998 and has offered more than 23 million tutoring sessions. Richard said New Hampshire students accessed Tutor.com 500 times in October.
“One of the pieces that I think was a concern was the reported number of people that were connected to tutors on Friday at 11 p.m. That doesn't seem quite right, but it's a different world now. I know the commissioner is big on it, and some superintendents are using it,” Richard said at a previous meeting.
Speaking into the camera, Cordelli explained: “So parents, if you would like to have your child access Tutor.com, all you have to do is go to tutor.com/new.hampshiredoe,” he said.
“You'll see a green button that says, ‘Create an account.’ And if your child is in grades 6, 7 or 8, your child is going to have to put in their parent’s address because it requires parental approval for access to the system, which is not required for high school children," Cordelli said.
He added: “After you do that, there's another blue button for ‘create the account.’ And you can get started with Tutor.com. So, parents, you're in charge of your kid's education. You can get them going with Tutor.com right now."
The board did not discuss Cordelli’s comments, but Richard told the Sun on Tuesday his opinion of the platform has not changed.
“I still have concerns any time that you have that online piece,” he said by phone. “I would rather have in-person tutors."
Richard added: “We offer tutoring here. And we do it with our school employees who are either teachers or retired teachers, and they go through our vetting process and we keep those folks on retainer.”
Last year in the Legislature, Cordelli co-sponsored “An Act Relative to Teachers’ Loyalty,’ which seeks "to ban public school teachers from promoting any theory that depicts U.S. history or its founding in a negative light."
“No teacher shall advocate any doctrine or theory promoting a negative account or representation of the founding and history of the United States of America in New Hampshire public schools which does not include the worldwide context of now outdated and discouraged practices,” the proposed bill read. “Such prohibition includes but is not limited to teaching that the United States was founded on racism.”
Deb Howes, president of American Federation of Teachers New Hampshire told the Concord Monitor last December, “It is clear that some of our legislators don’t want public school teachers to go anywhere near honest discussions about race in schools, which is a disservice to all of our students. Race exists, racism exists, and if we ignore the fact that it has been a part of our history and still exists now, we are not doing our job as educators.”
The legislation did not move forward, but sponsors say they plan to re-introduce a revised version in the 2023 legislative session.
