Conway School Board - Glenn Cordelli on tutor.com wide

Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), the vice chairman of the education committee in the N.H. House of Representatives urged parents and students to sign up for tutor.com at Monday’s Conway School Board meeting. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), vice chairman of the New Hampshire House Education Committee, visited the Conway School Board on Monday to urge parents and students to join Tutor.com, an online tutoring program endorsed by Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut but which the school board has not endorsed.

The DOE has been partnering with Tutor.com to offer free 24-hour tutoring to Granite State students in grades 6-12 since September.

