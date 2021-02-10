CONWAY — Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, has announced some personnel changes are in the works at the North Country’s largest chamber of commerce.
Longtime employees Paula Jones, who has been handling marketing and communications, and Public Relations Manager Marti Mayne will retire this spring.
With the departures of those key personnel, a new assistant director position began Feb. 1 for Michelle Cruz, who also will continue serving as community engagement manager and MWV Trails Association administrator.
Crawford stated: "Like so many other businesses, the chamber has taken the opportunity to review their program of work and budget under the lens of COVID-19.
"Our office move, pending retirements and changing board members have provided the opportunity to strategically examine and transform our staffing structure,” said Crawford.
"Michelle will be learning the membership process, Joint Promotional Grant Program and destination marketing roles via my mentoring for the next two years,” added Crawford, noting that Cruz will continue her role in developing the chamber’s annual meeting, business expo and White Mountain Outdoor Fest.
Prior to joining the chamber team in 2017, Cruz spent 10 years working with the Mount Washington Observatory, first as their outreach coordinator and then as director of education. After that, Cruz taught at the Robert Frost Public Charter School in North Conway.
The ongoing Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce team of professionals will also include Lisa Eastman, office manager, visitor services and bookkeeping.
Other services such as public relations, social and digital media, photography and graphic design will be provided by contracted professionals eligible under the 50 percent match provided by the state’s Joint Promotional Program fund established over 50 years ago.
Jones started working full-time with the chamber in 2015 after working as a contractor prior to that, bringing years of graphic design and marketing expertise to the position. Her proficiency in graphics and communications has brought a new level of expertise to all of the chamber’s exchanges. Under Jones' direction, the chamber produced a Year in Review compilation and daily newsletters during the initial weeks of the pandemic.
“Paula’s amazing dedication to quality, her patience and upbeat optimism will be sorely missed at the chamber,” said Crawford. “Paula has brought immeasurable good will and brightens the day for all those she interacts with each day."
“I’ve loved working for the chamber," said Jones. “Whenever someone asked if I liked my job, I always responded that I wish I had found it earlier in life.”
Until full retirement in the near future, Jones will continue to work on a part-time basis, and looks forward to spending more time for traveling, gardening and non-profit service.
Mayne started working with the chamber in 1989, when Nancy Clark recruited her to help Peter Pinkham, then executive director. Her 31-plus year tenure at the chamber was interrupted only once when she worked with Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, but still served as a volunteer on chamber committees.
Originally hired to handle marketing and public relations, Mayne has been the voice of consistency for the MWVCC, serving as a historian of sorts for those seeking trend information.
During her tenure, the Mount Washington Valley and North Conway received tremendous media coverage, being named as a top ski and adventure region over and over again by major media.
Mayne has navigated technology changes, morphing from mailing paper press releases and dry-iced snowballs to internet distribution and social media mass impressions.
“There are not enough spaces on a calculator to add the number of impressions and the value of the PR that resulted from Marti’s work. Her wealth of contacts, tenure with the chamber and its members, and deep understanding of what makes Mt Washington Valley special have given us global recognition,” said Crawford. “Marti’s work has put heads in beds, shoppers in stores and hungry patrons in our restaurants for more than 30 years.”
Mayne plans to enjoy time discovering the Maine coast on her sailboat, and looks forward to spending more time volunteering and skiing in the winter.
For more information, email Crawford at janice@mtwashingtonvalley.org or call (603) 356-5701, Ext. 303
