EATON — The 1844-built South Eaton Meeting House is sitting a little differently these days as it undergoes a replacement of rotting wood and gets a new foundation.
Located in South Eaton at the corner of Towle Hill and Burnham Roads, near Purity Spring Resort off Route 153, the building is now perched on a set of footings, just south of where it had sat 176 years while crews of volunteers and paid crew go about the multiple tasks at hand.
Barbara Holmes, who sits on the board of the South Eaton Meeting House, said: “It was quite a sight to see the meeting house being moved. Crews would move it inch by inch, and then stop and move these booms over another 6 inches.
"That was done over a week ago, and was completed in a few days to move the meeting house over to one side,” said Holmes.
Fox and Sons LLC of Stow, Maine, did the moving, working with volunteers, including Dave Lovequist and Don Field. Hill Excavation of Madison has done the excavation work.
The total project will involve replacing the 19th century foundation of rocks with a new one. After the work is completed, the structure will have to be moved back.
“We have known for years that moisture was draining down under the meeting house, but it became more imminent as the water erodes the soil and decays the foundation. Everyone is saying we caught it just in time,” she said.
The cost of the project is estimated to be $50,000-$60,000. The non-profit organization fortunately has raised enough over the years to cover the cost.
Larry Nash, a contractor in Eaton, will replace the sills of the old foundation, pour concrete around the outside and install basement windows for ventilation, working with Hoyt Construction of Madison. Conway Electric of Eaton is doing the rewiring.
Work is expected to be completed by late September, according to Holmes.
“It will go back into the same spot, but the area around it will be excavated so the water will not drain down toward the meeting house as it does now," she said. "It will also be raised about 18 inches higher than it was."
The South Eaton Meeting House was featured in a Sun cover story last November about an old-fashioned community shed-raising next to the meeting house.
It is known for its annual luncheon, fair and white elephant sale, which typically is presented every August to coincide with Freedom Old Home Week. Both were canceled this year, due to the pandemic.
In addition to co-chair Holmes, board members include co-chair Heidi Field, Heather McKendry, who is serving as general contractor on the project; Catherine Lovequist and Laura Robinson. Eleanor Jenkins is former chair.
The meeting house also hosts weddings as well as occasional performances, with New Hampshire humorist and storyteller Rebecca Rule having given a show there a few years ago, and George Wiese, director of Conway’s Mountain Top Music, performing two years ago on the meeting house’s two organs.
The history of the meeting house goes back to a time when Eaton was booming as a farming community in the mid-1800s, Jenkins said.
“In 1840, William B. Towle donated a plot of land for the express purpose of establishing a house of worship,” southeatonmeetinghouse.com explains.
“Also donated was a ‘goodly stand’ of timber. Trees were felled and hauled to Blaisdell’s Mill (now the Mill at Purity Spring) in carts driven by teams of oxen where they were milled into lumber and then returned over the steep incline known as ‘Horse Leg Hill.’”
It says that “Stephen Allard was appointed leader and oversaw construction of the church by area neighbors.” The congregation peaked in size around the time of the Civil War, and declined thereafter.
Jenkins, who became a member in 1974, noted that in the 1930s, “a Rev. Scammon of the Chocorua Baptist Church tried to convey our property to them and was rebuffed by Mr. Towle who owned two shares in the church, and it was reminded that if the meeting house was not to be used as a church, it would be deeded back to him.
“A Mr. Preston Smart, justice of peace, called a meeting and they decided to regroup as the South White Meeting House Parish, and that was adopted on May 1, 1933,” Jenkins said.
Since then, they have been meeting annually, with the yearly church service and the fair.
“We started the fair in summer 1976 as part of the celebration of the nation’s bicentennial and as a fundraiser, and we have continued that every summer since,” Jenkins said last fall, prior to the pandemic, which as noted, offset those plans.
According to Jenkins, late Eaton residents Ernest Shackford (who had bought the former parsonage) and former Kennett High English teacher Bruce Acker worked to get the meeting house named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. It is one of 58 places in Carroll County to have that recognition and is described by the register as “a classic example of a Greek Revival meeting house.”
The pews are said to be original and bear the numbers of the subscribers who funded the building’s construction.
The cemetery across from the meeting house is the resting place of several early church members, including original donor William B. Towle, whose photograph hangs inside the church.
The graves of at least one Revolutionary War veteran and Civil War Union soldiers can also be found there.
For more information, call Holmes at (603) 447-4365 or go to southeatonmeetinghouse.com.
