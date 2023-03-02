Tuckerman Ravine avalanche

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center posted this photo pinpointing the location of a snowboarder and skier who were involved in an avalanche in Tuckerman Ravine at noon Feb. 25. Neither was injured. To see a video of the avalanche, go to tinyurl.com/4ct9p9vf. (COURTESY MWVAC)

PINKHAM'S GRANT — A snowboarder and skier were unhurt in an avalanche on the Lip area of Mount Washington’s Tuckerman at about noon Feb. 25, according to the Mount Washington Avalanche Center.

The incident was caught on camera by a witness — photographer R.J. Phipps told WMUR Ch. 9 that he had gone up to the ravine last Saturday to take pictures and that “within seconds, a slab of snow started to fall, dragging down a snowboarder.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.