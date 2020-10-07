CONWAY — North Conway’s L.L. Bean Outlet store had to be temporarily evacuated Wednesday after a heating ventilation air conditioning blower motor malfunctioned and started smoking.
North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece said firefighters used fans to remove smoke from the building for about 40 minutes and dealt with the malfunctioning blower motor. The call came in at about 11:10 a.m. There were no injuries.
A woman who answered the phone said the store was able to reopen.
The outlet store is located at 1390 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
